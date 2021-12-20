Logo
Trevi Essence Water Redesigns Website

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WESTON, Fla., Dec. 20, 2021

WESTON, Fla., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Grail Technology (OTC: GOGY) – announces Trevi has redesigned their website to showcase the brand better www.drinktrevi.com. Trevi Essence Water has been carefully crafted with a superior flavor that stays TRUE TO THE FRUIT, with only two ingredients WATER & NATURAL FRUIT FLAVOR. It comes in 4 delicious flavors Mango Orange, Coconut Lime, Peach and Grapefruit. Our proprietary formulas and state-of-the-art manufacturing process result in a finished product with more flavor and aroma.

Golden_Grail_Technology_Corp_Trevi_Essence.jpg

Trevi Essence Water Redesigns Website

"Golden Grail Beverages is getting ready for a big 2022. Trevi will be back on the shelves. The demand will be higher and we needed to get the Trevi website redesigned and properly set up for e-commerce and an ongoing subscription model. We are very pleased with the clean and simple look of the site, which provides visitors with a clear understanding of the brand and all the flavors," said Steven Hoffman, CEO of Golden Grail.

About Golden Grail
Golden Grail Technology (OTC: GOGY) is an evolving company with a strategic mission to advance a beverage portfolio comprised of already proven Ready-To-Drink brands. The Company identifies and acquires brands within emerging beverage categories that need fiscally responsible new management. The Company then utilizes technology by applying their expertise, techniques and processes for the betterment of the economics of the Company and the advancement of the marketing and distribution of the beverages. The Companies recognizable portfolio of healthy functional beverages combined with industrious financial responsibility make Golden Grail a unique entity in the beverage industry.

For more information on Golden Grail, visit www.GoldenGrailBeverages.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release includes forward-looking statements concerning the future performance of our business, its operations and its financial performance and condition, and also includes selected operating results presented without the context of accompanying financial results. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements with respect to our objectives and strategies to achieve those objectives, as well as statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates or intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations. We caution that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from the assumptions, estimates or expectations reflected or contained in the forward-looking information, and that actual future performance will be affected by a number of factors, including economic conditions, technological change, regulatory change and competitive factors, many of which are beyond our control. Therefore, future events and results may vary significantly from what we currently foresee. We are under no obligation (and we expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

favicon.png?sn=FL07048&sd=2021-12-20 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trevi-essence-water-redesigns-website-301444634.html

SOURCE Golden Grail Technology Corp

rt.gif?NewsItemId=FL07048&Transmission_Id=202112200730PR_NEWS_USPR_____FL07048&DateId=20211220
