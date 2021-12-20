Logo
Intermap Wins Prime Contract from the U.S. Air Force

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DENVER, Dec. 20, 2021

Supporting Advanced Navigation for GPS-denied Environments

Leveraging Intermap's proprietary data and technology to achieve assured positioning, navigation, and timing for air, ground, space, near-space, and airborne systems

DENVER, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Intermap Technologies (TSX: IMP) (OTCQX: ITMSF) ("Intermap" or the "Company"), a global leader in geospatial content development and intelligence solutions, today announced a new prime contract with the U.S. Air Force to support the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) in its development of navigation solutions for GPS-denied environments. This is Intermap's eighth government contract of 2021.

Military operations require precise positioning, navigation and timing (PNT). The U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) is exploring different approaches for absolute positioning and navigation in challenging environments to enable their multidomain operations. For most platforms, GPS is the sole source of PNT. Disruptions or corruptions in GPS signals can affect timely decision making, mission security, weapons systems, operations, and critical infrastructure. AFRL leads the discovery, development and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for air, space and cyberspace forces. Intermap is a pioneer and leads the industry in collecting, building, and utilizing global-scale and highly precise unstructured raw data, sourced from across the electromagnetic spectrum and extended to gridded or meshed 3D elevation models (DEMs). AFRL will leverage this unique capability and extensive archive, the world's largest, to advance its next generation of PNT systems. Under this prime contract, Intermap will provide relevant data, operational experience, applied technology, low-latency collection and processing capabilities, engineering and scientific support.

"When operating in GPS-denied environments, Intermap leverages unique commercial capabilities and experience that can help the Air Force achieve desired effects where alternative navigation methods are required," said Patrick A. Blott, Intermap Chairman and CEO. "Under this new prime contract, Intermap will work with AFRL to help them advance the next generation of navigation systems supporting multidomain operations, long-range precision fires, force protection and maneuver."

Intermap Reader Advisory
Certain information provided in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate", "expect", "project", "estimate", "forecast", "will be", "will consider", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Although Intermap believes that these statements are based on information and assumptions which are current, reasonable and complete, these statements are necessarily subject to a variety of known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Intermap's forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties pertaining to, among other things, cash available to fund operations, availability of capital, revenue fluctuations, nature of government contracts, economic conditions, loss of key customers, retention and availability of executive talent, competing technologies, common share price volatility, loss of proprietary information, software functionality, internet and system infrastructure functionality, information technology security, breakdown of strategic alliances, and international and political considerations, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed Intermap's Annual Information Form and other securities filings. While the Company makes these forward-looking statements in good faith, should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary significantly from those expected. Accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits that the Company will derive therefrom. All subsequent forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, attributable to Intermap or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the forward-looking statements made herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities law.

About Intermap Technologies
Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Intermap (TSX: IMP; OTCQX: ITMSF) is a global leader in geospatial intelligence solutions. The Company's proprietary 3D NEXTMap® elevation datasets and value-added geospatial collection, processing, analytics, fusion and orthorectification software and solutions are utilized across a range of industries that rely on accurate, high-resolution elevation data. Intermap helps governments build authoritative geospatial datasets and provides solutions for base mapping, transportation, environmental monitoring, topographic mapping, disaster mitigation, smart city integration, public safety and defense. The Company's commercial applications include aviation and UAV flight planning, flood and wildfire insurance, environmental and renewable energy planning, telecommunications, engineering, critical infrastructure monitoring, hydrology, land management, oil and gas and transportation. For more information, please visit www.intermap.com.

favicon.png?sn=TO12478&sd=2021-12-20 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intermap-wins-prime-contract-from-the-us-air-force-301447902.html

SOURCE Intermap Technologies Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=TO12478&Transmission_Id=202112200730PR_NEWS_USPR_____TO12478&DateId=20211220
