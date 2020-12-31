iQOO Neo5S Powered by Pixelworks Unlocks Ultra-Premium Visual Display for Gaming

PR Newswire

SHANGHAI, China, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of innovative video and display processing solutions, today announced the recently launched iQOO Neo5S series smartphone from iQOO, an established brand of vivo in China, incorporates the upgraded Pixelworks X5 Pro series visual processor coupled with an innovative architecture and optimized configuration to deliver excellent visual display quality to consumers. As the new leading device in iQOO's lineup, the iQOO Neo5S aims to extend the success of the iQOO Neo5 by offering display performance that far exceeds competing smartphones.

The new iQOO Neo5S flagship features a 6.62" AMOLED screen with maximum resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, refresh rates of up to 120 Hz, and local peak brightness of 1300 nits. iQOO Neo5S smartphones are built on the latest Qualcomm® Snapdragon® 888 Mobile Platform and powered with innovative visual processing technology from Pixelworks, which together provide outstanding visual performance and an unmatched gaming experience for consumers.

Pixelworks visual processor provides the following benefits in the new iQOO Neo5S:

MotionEngine® Technology – It is always a nightmare for gamers when frame drop happens in the key round of winning a game, which greatly damages the user experience. Starting with the iQOO Neo5, vivo and Pixelworks have been working together to alleviate this problem. By incorporating Pixelworks visual processor and introducing MotionEngine ® Technology, unintended judder and blur have been eliminated. The result is ultra-smooth motion and high refresh rate without degradation of the original intended motion appearance. Further, well-managed time latency and smart off-loading of the GPU effectively reduce overall system power consumption. The intelligent frame interpolation technology makes it possible for iQOO Neo5S users to enjoy high frame rate and ultra-smooth gaming experience on nearly 20 popular mobile games, such as Glory of Kings, Game for Peace, Honkai Impact 3, Cross Fire.

"As one of the first smartphone brands to focus on state-of-the-art imaging technology and photography, vivo has remained dedicated to elevating the visual experience for users, which is fully aligned with Pixelworks' mission of continuously upgrading visual display technologies to bring excellent visual quality to end users," said Leo Shen, Sr. VP, GM of Mobile BU, Pixelworks. "Following the success of iQOO Neo5 in the first half of 2021, the new iQOO Neo5S equipped with Pixelworks display technologies is now positioned to deliver more visual enjoyment for gamers."

"We are excited to introduce the iQOO Neo5S series as our latest mid-range flagship smartphone," said Yaojing Yang, Director of Product Innovation, iQOO. "In order to truly elevate the integrated experience for gaming, iQOO and Pixelworks have collaborated closely in multiple aspects, including enhancement of display performance, expansion of high frame rate mobile games, as well as maximum utilization of hardware/software resources as a technology advantage. We are committed to providing every iQOOer a first-class gaming experience, which is what we have achieved by combining high frame rate and lower power consumption on the iQOO Neo5S."

