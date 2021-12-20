China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. Announces Launch of U.S. Operation with Its New U.S. Headquarter Office in New York City

PR Newswire

CHONGQING, China, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PLIN) ("PLIN" or the "Company"), an emerging growth company engaged in agricultural business with a diversified expansion strategy, today announced that it has launched its U.S. operation with the establishment of its U.S. headquarter office in the prestigious Seagram Building in New York City. PLIN's establishment of the New York office marks an important milestone within Company's global expansion strategy as a U.S. listed company. The U.S. operation will be led by its senior executive team in the U.S.. This strategic move is to set the foundation for the Company's diversified growth initiative within the U.S., as well as to demonstrate the management team's ambition and determination of creating long term value to shareholders and investors.

"As the operational need of our newly expanded business in U.S. begins to build a strong momentum, it is necessary to establish our physical presence in U.S. accordingly to improve daily operations as well as further exploring new growth opportunities," said Dr. Erick Rengifo, Chief Strategy Officer of the Company, "New York City is the financial center of the world. Being a Nasdaq-listed company, it is natural for us to have our first U.S. office in New York City. We look forward to ramping up our crypto operation and begin to establish a presence in the collaborative and innovative crypto community."

About China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd.

Headquartered in Chongqing, China, China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd., through the recent acquisition of Chongqing Ji Mao Cang Feed Co., Ltd, engages in agricultural business with a diversified expansion strategy that involves investments in emerging technologies. For more information, please visit https://irplin.com.

