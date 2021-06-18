Logo
NORTHSTAR ANNOUNCES 2021 AGSM RESULTS AND THE ELECTION OF AIDAN MILLS TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 20, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all matters put forward to its shareholders at the Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 were duly approved. Details of the voting results are provided below.

Northstar_Clean_Technologies_Inc__NORTHSTAR_ANNOUNCES_2021_AGSM.jpg

At the Meeting, the Company's shareholders overwhelmingly approved the matters brought before the Meeting, including: the expansion of the board from five to six directors, the election of the six director candidates proposed by management; the reappointment of Davidson & Company LLP as auditors of the Company; and the approval of the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan. The Company's Board of Directors is now composed of the following:

  • Aidan Mills, President & CEO, Director
  • James Currie, Executive Chairman, Director
  • Gregg J. Sedun, Lead Independent Director
  • Neil Currie, Director
  • Gord Johnson, Director
  • James Borkowski, Director

A total of 68 shareholders were represented in person or by proxy with 39,599,279 common shares voted, representing 37.31% of the Company's outstanding common shares.

Mr. James Currie, Executive Chairman of Northstar, stated, "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to welcome Aidan to the Board. Aidan has shown tremendous leadership as CEO of Northstar and his breadth of knowledge, industry expertise and strong passion for the business will be a significant addition to the Board as Northstar continues to grow and expand its asphalt shingle processing facilities across Canada."

About Northstar

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. is a Vancouver-based clean technology company focused on the recovery and repurposing of single-use asphalt shingles. Northstar has developed a proprietary design process for taking discarded asphalt shingles, otherwise destined for already over-crowded landfills, and extracting the liquid asphalt, aggregate sands and fiber for usage in new hot mix asphalt, construction products and other industrial applications. Northstar plans to process used or defective asphalt shingle waste back into its three primary components for reuse/resale at its Empower Facility in Delta, British Columbia. Northstar's mission is to be one of the leading shingle material recovery providers in North America, extracting 99% of the recovered components from asphalt shingles that would otherwise be sent to a landfill. For more information on Northstar, please visit www.northstarcleantech.com.

On Behalf of Northstar
Aidan Mills
President & CEO, Director

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSXV has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

This press release may contain forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which forward–looking information reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include the Company's expectation to expand its shingle processing facilities across Canada. Forward–looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward–looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus of the Company dated June 18, 2021. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward–looking information whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended and such changes could be material. The Company does not intend, and do not assume any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

favicon.png?sn=VA12399&sd=2021-12-20 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/northstar-announces-2021-agsm-results-and-the-election-of-aidan-mills-to-the-board-of-directors-301447824.html

SOURCE Northstar Clean Technologies Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=VA12399&Transmission_Id=202112200800PR_NEWS_USPR_____VA12399&DateId=20211220
