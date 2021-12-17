Logo
Significant International Tier 1 Press Coverage on Xebra in Wake of Mexican Supreme Court Decision

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 20, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Xebra Brands Ltd. ("Xebra") (CSE: XBRA) (OTC: XBRAF) (FSE: 9YC), a cannabis company, reports that it has received significant news coverage by Mexican and international Tier 1 media, since the December 2nd announcement that it has received an injunction from the Mexican Supreme Court, granting it an outright first-mover advantage in the Mexican CBD and CBG industry.

Xebra_Brands_Ltd__Significant_International_Tier_1_Press_Coverag.jpg

The international media coverage includes interviews with Xebra's Chairman Robert Giustra and CNN en ESPAÑOL, Reuters and the Wall Street Journal (unpublished). The CNN interview aired on December 18, 2021 in the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean. The Reuters interview was published on December 17, 2021, and was also published by Forbes, among other noteworthy media outlets. In Mexico, Xebra received widespread coverage by all major media, including the top newspapers in politics, economy and finance, as well as Mexico's largest television broadcaster.

The significance and value of Xebra's Mexican injunction is just beginning to be understood by the global cannabis industry. Xebra believes its first-mover-advantage in Mexico could last 1 to 3 years, and that it can potentially disrupt the U.S. and Canadian CBD and CBG market, as cultivation and product manufacturing moves south to take advantage of more favorable costing, ideal climate, and the USMCA free trade agreement. In addition, the Mexican cannabis consumer market is expected to be lucrative.

Dozens of published articles can be found online, however following are links to selective recent media coverage on Xebra:

INTERNATIONAL COVERAGE

MEXICAN MEDIA COVERAGE

Additional third-party coverage on Xebra will be provided when available.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD:

Rodrigo Gallardo
President

favicon.png?sn=VA12732&sd=2021-12-20 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/significant-international-tier-1-press-coverage-on-xebra-in-wake-of-mexican-supreme-court-decision-301448058.html

SOURCE Xebra Brands Ltd.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=VA12732&Transmission_Id=202112200830PR_NEWS_USPR_____VA12732&DateId=20211220
