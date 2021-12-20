Logo
Clarivate Named Among Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2021 by HR Asia

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Recognition for world-class colleague engagement and workplace excellence

PR Newswire

LONDON, Dec. 20, 2021

LONDON, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, has been named among the Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2021 by HR Asia, one of the region's most authoritative publications for HR professionals. Clarivate (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd has received this award for its world-class colleague engagement and workplace excellence, while displaying demonstrable empathy and care for their colleagues.

Clarivate_Logo.jpg

"We are very proud to receive this prestigious award and would like to thank HR Asia for recognizing Clarivate as one of the Best Companies to Work for in Asia in 2021," said Kerri Nelson, Chief Operations Officer at Clarivate, "At Clarivate, we believe human ingenuity can transform the world and improve our future. Our Penang Center of Excellence tagline is 'The Best Workplace Ever' and this is the experience that both colleagues and customers get when they interact with us."

She continued, "At Clarivate, our colleagues are the foundation for our success. We aim to build our Penang Center of Excellence into a world-class center of expertise where colleagues can grow their careers and contribute to the advancement of innovation."

On December 10, Clarivate won OM GBS (Global Business Services) Asia awards in two categories – Best New GBS Provider of the year and Operational Excellence in Human Resources. Five colleagues at Clarivate have been recognized by this award as best talent in Malaysia.

Shankar Nagalingam, Vice President for the Clarivate Center of Excellence in Penang, Malaysia said: "We hire world-class talent and the company continues to invest in training so that colleagues can continue to grow and thrive in their careers with Clarivate."

The Clarivate Center of Excellence in Penang is one of three that deliver world-class services, with the other two based in Chandler, U.S. and Belgrade, Serbia. It is focused on enabling operational excellence and delivery of end-to-end global solutions and serves as a central hub for Clarivate in Asia, providing sales and customer support to global customers. In Penang, Clarivate employs more than 280 colleagues with multi-lingual capabilities, supporting customers in English, Mandarin, Japanese and Korean.

Nagalingam concluded: "We have strong support from the Malaysian government to help accelerate our growth and transformation. We will continue to accelerate our growth over the next three years."

About Clarivate
Clarivate™ is a global leader in providing solutions to accelerate the lifecycle of innovation. Our bold mission is to help customers solve some of the world's most complex problems by providing actionable information and insights that reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing inventions in the areas of science and intellectual property. We help customers discover, protect and commercialize their inventions using our trusted subscription and technology-based solutions coupled with deep domain expertise. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

Clarivate media contact
Jack Wan, External Communications Director
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY12992&sd=2021-12-20 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clarivate-named-among-best-companies-to-work-for-in-asia-2021-by-hr-asia-301448202.html

SOURCE Clarivate Plc

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY12992&Transmission_Id=202112200848PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY12992&DateId=20211220
