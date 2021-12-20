Clarivate Named Among Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2021 by HR Asia

PR Newswire

LONDON, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, has been named among the Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2021 by HR Asia, one of the region's most authoritative publications for HR professionals. Clarivate (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd has received this award for its world-class colleague engagement and workplace excellence, while displaying demonstrable empathy and care for their colleagues.

"We are very proud to receive this prestigious award and would like to thank HR Asia for recognizing Clarivate as one of the Best Companies to Work for in Asia in 2021," said Kerri Nelson, Chief Operations Officer at Clarivate, "At Clarivate, we believe human ingenuity can transform the world and improve our future. Our Penang Center of Excellence tagline is 'The Best Workplace Ever' and this is the experience that both colleagues and customers get when they interact with us."

She continued, "At Clarivate, our colleagues are the foundation for our success. We aim to build our Penang Center of Excellence into a world-class center of expertise where colleagues can grow their careers and contribute to the advancement of innovation."

On December 10, Clarivate won OM GBS (Global Business Services) Asia awards in two categories – Best New GBS Provider of the year and Operational Excellence in Human Resources. Five colleagues at Clarivate have been recognized by this award as best talent in Malaysia.

Shankar Nagalingam, Vice President for the Clarivate Center of Excellence in Penang, Malaysia said: "We hire world-class talent and the company continues to invest in training so that colleagues can continue to grow and thrive in their careers with Clarivate."

The Clarivate Center of Excellence in Penang is one of three that deliver world-class services, with the other two based in Chandler, U.S. and Belgrade, Serbia. It is focused on enabling operational excellence and delivery of end-to-end global solutions and serves as a central hub for Clarivate in Asia, providing sales and customer support to global customers. In Penang, Clarivate employs more than 280 colleagues with multi-lingual capabilities, supporting customers in English, Mandarin, Japanese and Korean.

Nagalingam concluded: "We have strong support from the Malaysian government to help accelerate our growth and transformation. We will continue to accelerate our growth over the next three years."

