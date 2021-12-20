Logo
Hyundai Mobis to Provide a Metaverse Mobility Experience at CES® 2022

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SEOUL, South Korea and LAS VEGAS, Dec. 20, 2021

  • The global tier-one mobility tech suppliers will unveil updates to its shared mobility concept, 'M.Vision POP' and 'M.Vision 2GO' for the first time
  • Attendees will have the opportunity to create an avatar and experience various mobility concepts developed by Hyundai Mobis in the metaverse
  • Hyundai Mobis will display 20 technologies ready for global orders and a digital exhibition online

SEOUL, South Korea and LAS VEGAS, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai MOBIS (KRX:012330), one of the world's largest vehicle technology leaders will showcase its eco-friendly mobility vision in both the real and virtual world at CES 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 5-8.

The M.Vision POP and M.Vision 2GO shared mobility concept vehicles combine e-corner module technology for 90-degree rotation of all four wheels and easier parallel parking, a communication lamp on the front grill that engages nearby pedestrians for safer autonomous mobility. M.Vision POP, a battery-run EV, and M.Vision 2GO, a fuel cell-run EV, will be displayed at the Hyundai Mobis booth located at the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center at Booth 5343.

Digital_rendering_Hyundai_Mobis_metaverse_mobility_exhibit_coming_CES_January.jpg

CES attendees will also be able to experience the technology leaders' M.Vision POP and M.Vision 2GO concept vehicles in the metaverse. Visitors to the exhibition can create a personalized avatar, upload the avatar to M. Vision Town, Hyundai Mobis' metaverse space, and "test drive" each concept vehicle's capabilities.

Digital rendering of the Hyundai Mobis metaverse mobility exhibit coming to CES January 2022.

"We designed an exhibition that demonstrates the advancements and capabilities of Hyundai Mobis innovation through the power of the accelerating metaverse," said Vice President of Communication, Jin-ho Park. "Customers around the world will be able to experience various technologies for an eco-friendly mobility future."

Hyundai Mobis will come to CES 2022 ready to do business, with plans to host a private booth that showcases 20 new products available for global orders, including integrated cockpit, in-vehicle infotainment (IVI), head-up display (HUD), electrification, and lamp technologies. Hyundai MOBIS will also host an online exhibition for visitors that plan to attend CES virtually. Starting January 4, virtual attendees can visit http://business.mobis.co.kr/kr/virtualshowroom and participate in the online exhibition.

About Hyundai MOBIS

Hyundai Mobis is the global no.7 global automotive supplier, with annual sales of nearly $30 billion USD. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Seoul, Korea.

Hyundai Mobis aims to become a lifelong technology partner for vehicles and people. The company has outstanding expertise in sensors, sensor fusion in ECUs and software development for safety control. The company's products also include various components for electrification, brakes, chassis and suspension, steering, airbags, lighting and automotive electronics.

Hyundai Mobis currently employs more than 30,000 people worldwide. With the R&D headquarter in Korea, Mobis operates 4 technology centers in Germany, China, India and the United States.

For more information, please visit the website at http://mobis.co.kr/

Media Contacts:

Choon Kee Hwang
+82-2-2018-5519
[email protected]

Luke Thomas
(407) 233-9639
[email protected]

hyundaimobis_CI_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CN11379&sd=2021-12-20 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyundai-mobis-to-provide-a-metaverse-mobility-experience-at-ces-2022-301447194.html

SOURCE Hyundai Mobis

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN11379&Transmission_Id=202112200900PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN11379&DateId=20211220
