Stanley Black & Decker Partner ToolBank USA To Support Tornado Response Efforts in Kentucky, Illinois and Tennessee

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

DEWALT and STANLEY tools available at no cost to organizations and volunteers assisting with rebuilding efforts following devastating tornadoes

PR Newswire

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., Dec. 20, 2021

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) announced today that it has donated more than 600 DEWALT and STANLEY hand and power tools to their partner, ToolBank USA, to help support communities in Kentucky, Illinois and Tennessee impacted by the recent devastating tornadoes. These tools will be available at no cost to organizations and volunteers assisting with disaster relief and rebuilding efforts.

Stanley_Black_and_Decker_Logo.jpg

"Our thoughts are with our Stanley Black & Decker employees, their loved ones and all those who have been impacted by the recent destructive tornadoes," said Diane Cantello, Vice President of Social Impact at Stanley Black & Decker. "Through our long-standing partnership with ToolBank USA, we are able to donate our tools to the hardworking individuals and organizations responding immediately to this crisis and working to rebuild their communities."

ToolBank Disaster Services, an affiliate of ToolBank USA, is currently distributing tools, equipment and supplies from its warehouse in Atlanta, GA to charitable organizations providing aid in impacted areas such as Mayfield, Kentucky.

In addition to assistance through ToolBank USA, Stanley Black & Decker is a proud supporter of the American Red Cross Annual Disaster Giving Program (ADGP), which enables the Red Cross to assist communities during times of disaster or during other emergencies.

The company is also assisting impacted Stanley Black & Decker employees through the Helping Our Makers in Emergencies (HOME) Fund, an employee assistance and donation program that aids employees who may face financial hardship immediately after a natural disaster or other adversities. The company is also encouraging employees who are able, to donate to nonprofits supporting disaster recovery via its matching gifts program, where Stanley Black & Decker matches pledges dollar-for-dollar.

Partnership programs with organizations like ToolBank USA and the American Red Cross enables Stanley Black & Decker to continue with their mission of being a force for good by providing the tools and resources needed to help rebuild and reinvigorate communities in need.

To learn more about the ToolBank USA visit: www.toolbank.org

About Stanley Black & Decker
Headquartered in New Britain, Connecticut, Stanley Black & Decker, an S&P 500 company, is a leading $14.5 billion global diversified industrial with 56,000 employees in more than 60 countries who make the tools, products and solutions to deliver on its Purpose, For Those Who Make The World. The Company operates the world's largest tools and storage business featuring iconic brands such as DEWALT, STANLEY, BLACK+DECKER and CRAFTSMAN; the world's second largest commercial electronic security company; and is a global industrial leader of highly engineered solutions within its engineered fastening and infrastructure businesses. Learn more at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

About ToolBank USA
ToolBank USA (a 501C3 nonprofit organization) leads the national movement to make high-quality tools and equipment available to nonprofits and their volunteers. The ToolBank's signature lending model allows charities to focus on their mission while relying on ToolBanks to provide, store, and repair critically-needed tools and equipment. The national ToolBank movement is bringing Tools for Change® to communities across the United States. Visit www.toolbank.org for more information.

favicon.png?sn=NE12141&sd=2021-12-20 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stanley-black--decker-partner-toolbank-usa-to-support-tornado-response-efforts-in-kentucky-illinois-and-tennessee-301448031.html

SOURCE Stanley Black & Decker

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE12141&Transmission_Id=202112200855PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE12141&DateId=20211220
