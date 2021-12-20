Chorus.ai Named a #GirlsClub Top 25 Company Where Women Want to Work

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Chorus.ai Named a #GirlsClub Top 25 Company Where Women Want to Work

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Conversation Intelligence leader recognized among top companies supporting female employees in the workplace

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 20, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chorus.ai, a ZoomInfo company and Conversation Intelligence platform leader, was recognized today on #GirlsClub's 2021 Top 25 Companies Where Women Want to Work list. Chorus ranked in the top 10% of more than 150 companies nominated based on criteria such as equality in the workplace, flexible work schedules, paid maternity leave benefits, an executive team that's intentional about increasing female leadership, and more.

Chorus_Logo_Blue_Logo.jpg

"We're pleased to recognize companies making efforts to recruit, support and promote diversity in their workplace," said Lauren Bailey, founder of #GirlsClub. "Today's employees are savvy researchers, and we hope this list will help women target companies where they will be happy to grow their careers."

All companies participated in an initial nomination round where employees shared feedback on how their company supports its female workforce. The survey asked participants to rank their opinions on topics from ongoing training and development and pay equity to hiring more women and advancing them into leadership roles and DE&I efforts. The main criteria #GirlsClub evaluated to compare and select the finalists included:

  • Overall total number of votes.
  • Partnerships with programs like #GirlsClub designed to support their female workforce.
  • Number of DE&I awards, or other similar types of awards or recognition received.
  • Number of women on their leadership team and overall workforce diversity.

"Only a quarter of salespeople in the tech industry are women. Of that percentage, only half are sales leaders. We're on a mission to change that," said Alyssa Lahar, Chief Human Resources Officer at ZoomInfo. "It's been a critical imperative for ZoomInfo to take intentional steps to enhance our company's female employees' career development and build a culture that offers equal opportunities to all. We're grateful for #GirlsClub's recognition and will continue to support initiatives that empower women to pursue their interests and careers."

#GirlsClub received votes from over 2,200 employees at more than 150 companies around the world. To view the full list of award winners, visit WeAreGirlsClub.com.

About #GirlsClub
#GirlsClub is committed to changing the face of sales by empowering more women to earn roles in leadership, helping reverse the zero-growth trend of women leaders in sales. They address this by providing a cross-company community plus a six-month, exclusive training program for women who are either an aspiring sales manager ready to advance their career or an existing sales manager who needs more skill development, mentoring, or support. Learn more about #GirlsClub here: https://wearegirlsclub.com/.

About Chorus.ai
Chorus is the leader in Conversation Intelligence and an integral part of ZoomInfo's (NASDAQ: ZI) leading modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence for more than 25,000 companies worldwide. Chorus' Conversation Intelligence Platform identifies and helps revenue teams replicate the performance of top-performing reps by analyzing their sales meetings. These insights serve as the foundation of an effective coaching strategy for sales and customer success teams and provide insight into the voice of the customer across the entire organization. Customers like Zoom, Mavenlink, Qualtrics, Adobe, TripActions, and GitLab ramp new hires to productivity 30-50% faster and see an increase in quota attainment from 20-100%.

Media Contact
Zach Weismiller
BLASTmedia for Chorus.ai
[email protected]
317-806-1900 ext 156

favicon.png?sn=DE12533&sd=2021-12-20 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chorusai-named-a-girlsclub-top-25-company-where-women-want-to-work-301447983.html

SOURCE Chorus.ai

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DE12533&Transmission_Id=202112200900PR_NEWS_USPR_____DE12533&DateId=20211220
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment