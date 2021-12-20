Graham Healthcare Group Acquires InTeliCare Health Services, Expanding Personalized Home Health Care Offering into Florida

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Graham Healthcare Group Acquires InTeliCare Health Services, Expanding Personalized Home Health Care Offering into Florida

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Graham will integrate InTeliCare into its Residential Home Health division

PR Newswire

TROY, Mich., Dec. 20, 2021

TROY, Mich., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Graham Healthcare Group, a leader in homecare, palliative and hospice services, today announced its acquisition of InTeliCare Health Services, a provider of home health services in central Florida. The agreement was finalized on December 15th, 2021, and marks Graham's first expansion into Florida.

Graham will integrate InTeliCare into its Residential Home Health division to accelerate access to personalized home health care throughout Florida. Residential is a leading post-acute home care network serving communities in Michigan, Illinois and Pennsylvania.

Integrating InTeliCare into Residential Home Health will bring together industry-leading, patient-centered home health services to strengthen the continuum of care for patients across central Florida.

"More than one-fifth of Florida's population is over 65, and that number continues to grow," said David Curtis, Chief Executive Officer of Home Health at Graham Healthcare Group. "With the baby boomer generation doubling in size and an increase in comorbidities, this is an ideal time for Graham Healthcare Group to begin serving people in the state of Florida in their own homes with high-quality post-acute and end-of-life care."

"With the addition of InTeliCare, we're poised for growth as we continue our mission to transform home care and improve patient experiences," Curtis said. "This agreement expands the ability of Graham Healthcare Group to deliver consistent, high-quality care across the spectrum of home health and further strengthens our foundation for success."

Irene Tuttle, InTeliCare Founder and Chief Executive Officer, will serve in an advisory role following the deal's close. Toni Walker, InTeliCare's longstanding Vice President of Operations, will maintain leadership over day-to-day operations.

"We strongly align with Residential's values of care and community," Tuttle said. "This is an extraordinary opportunity to join forces with an organization that shares our employee- and patient-driven approach to care."

"We are confident that the powerful synergies and added strength this partnership creates will continue to elevate the value and experience of post-acute care and advance the continuum of home health care in central Florida," Tuttle added.

Residential Home Health intends to retain InTelicare's workforce and will support them with enhanced operational efficiencies and advanced clinical and technology innovations.

Both Residential Home Health and InTeliCare are known for strong, employee-friendly cultures. Residential has been recognized as a top workplace for 11 consecutive years in the Detroit market and was recognized in the Chicago and St. Louis markets in 2021.

About Graham Healthcare Group(grahamhealthcaregroup.com): A subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC), Graham Healthcare Group has designed business and technology solutions to drive better care, outcomes and productivity in home health and hospice services for more than 20 years.

Graham Healthcare Group includes Residential Healthcare Group, Allegheny Health Network-Healthcare @ Home, Mary Free Bed at Home, Clarus, and CSI Pharmacy.

Graham Healthcare Group is deeply committed to radically changing the home care model by putting patients and their families at the top of the paradigm, while enhancing the quality and consistency of healthcare in the most convenient and cost-effective setting possible: at home.

About Residential Home Health (residentialhealthcaregroup.com): Based in Troy, Michigan, Residential Home Health is a leading provider of home health, palliative and hospice services in Michigan, Illinois and Pennsylvania. Residential is one of the fastest growing home health networks with 2,500 dedicated care professionals.

About InTeliCare Health Services (intelicarehs.com): Based in Boca Raton, InTeliCare is a leading provider of home health services in central Florida. The company has 80 employees serving nearly 300 patients from three offices.

favicon.png?sn=PH12102&sd=2021-12-20 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/graham-healthcare-group-acquires-intelicare-health-services-expanding-personalized-home-health-care-offering-into-florida-301447703.html

SOURCE Graham Healthcare Group

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH12102&Transmission_Id=202112200900PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH12102&DateId=20211220
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment