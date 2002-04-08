BOTS, Inc. Enters Revolutionary Metaverse Space

San Juan, Puerto Rico, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- BOTS, Inc. ( BTZI), ("BOTS" or "The Company"), a global technology conglomerate specialized in Blockchain-based solutions including decentralized finance applications, cybersecurity, crypto generation, mining equipment repair, and warranties, announces the development of Metaverse technologies adding new products and applications to its portfolio with an initial focus on cybersecurity and V.R. e-commerce applications.



According to a report by Emergen Research, the global Metaverse market size was at USD 47.69 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 43.3% by 2028.

Metaverse broadly refers to using immersive technologies to form a shared virtual platform that can be accessed through multiple devices where people can move within digital environments, including interaction, e-commerce, experiences, interoperability, and the Internet of Things.

Several companies, as well as governments, have announced plans to develop platforms and software for Metaverse platforms.

In May, the South Korean government formed its own "Metaverse Alliance," which has grown to include more than 200 institutions in the country. In August, Nvidia launched its "Omniverse" initiative, introducing the graphics processor and system-on-a-chip manufacturer's own take on the technologies needed for an open and extensible V.R. platform.

During Connect 2021, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg introduced Meta, which brings together Facebook apps and technologies under one new company brand. Meta's focus will be to bring the Metaverse to life and help people connect, find communities, and grow businesses.

"The Metaverse will feel like a hybrid of today's online social experiences, sometimes expanded into three dimensions or projected into the physical world. It will let you share immersive experiences with other people even when you can't be together — and do things together you couldn't do in the physical world. It's the next evolution in a long line of social technologies, and it's ushering in a new chapter for our Company," Zuckerberg went on to share more about this vision in a founder's letter.

MICROSOFT recently announced that it is joining the Metaverse revolution by bringing the Metaverse to office life. The U.S. software giant indicated that in the first half of next year, users of its team's collaboration software would be able to appear as avatars or animated cartoons in video meetings.

Microsoft's plan is based on the underlying technology, known as Mesh, that it unveiled earlier this year to handle far more complex virtual interactions on different types of hardware, from P.C.s to virtual reality headsets. Microsoft is building on efforts like Together Mode and other experiments for making meetings more interactive after months of people working from home and adjusting to hybrid work.

Shopify, the e-commerce platform, has recently acquired Primer, an augmented reality app that allows users to see the results of a home improvement project before getting their hands dirty. Augmented reality can transform brands. Shopify published data in 2020 which demonstrated that interacting with Artificial Reality content when shopping led to 94% higher conversion rates than shopping without A.R.

Shopify stated it is building out its suite of services to meet consumers' changing demands and behaviors.

BOTS' new technology has been branded as MetaBOTS™ and will be available in 2022. The Company will be offering to public and private customers Metaverse related software development services, including software, hardware design, and manufacturing. "We believe that the Metaverse revolution makes it possible through a wide range of technologies that enable multiple VR/AR devices and software to connect and create these unique shared experiences, including virtual travel and e-commerce experiences," commented Oleksandr Gordieiev, BOTS, Inc. CEO.

About BOTS, Inc.

BOTS, Inc. is a global technology company specialized in Blockchain-based solutions, including decentralized finance applications, cybersecurity solutions, and owns a portfolio of digital assets and crypto-related businesses such as BeadSwap, a decentralized crypto exchange, Bitcoin ATM machines, and corresponding U.S. patents and Cyber Security Group LLC, an ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Information Security Management System certified company. The Company also provides crypto mining consulting, optimization, and crypto mining equipment repair and insurance.

BOTS, Inc. has been featured in media nationwide, including CNBC, Bloomberg, TheStreet.com.

