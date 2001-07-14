Clearfield's Kevin Morgan Elected Board Chairman for Fiber Broadband Association

Clearfield%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD), the specialist in fiber management for communication service providers, today announced that its Chief Marketing Officer Kevin Morgan was elected as the new Chair of the Board for the Fiber Broadband Association (FBA) for a one-year term that begins on January 1, 2022. Morgan steps into the role as the industry looks to leverage the historic federal and state funding for broadband infrastructure investment, demonstrating a clear market focus on connecting every American to the possibilities created by fiber.

“Kevin’s continued leadership, insights and perspective will be invaluable to the FBA Board and our members as we look to help the industry create digital parity for everyone, no matter where they live,” said Gary Bolton, Fiber Broadband Association’s President and CEO. “Kevin is a clear champion of the fiber industry. We are fortunate to have him as Chairman for the coming year.”

Morgan steps into his role with plenty of experience having served 2019 and 2015 Board Chair. He was first elected to the FBA’s Board in 2011 and has served on the board every year since, holding positions such as Chairman, Vice Chair, Secretary and Treasurer. Morgan began his career at BellSouth, now a part of AT&T, where he worked as the lead product evaluations resource of broadband technologies in the Science & Technology department. Over his 30-year career, he has gained extensive experience in advanced communications technology, fiber optic systems and business product marketing.

“The FBA is the voice of the fiber broadband industry and as chair, I will focus on amplifying its message about the economic and social impact fiber can have on communities and people,” said Morgan. “Clearfield’s work helping operators leverage federal funds for network growth along with time spent simplifying fiber deployments for community broadband providers gives me a unique perspective that I look forward to bringing as the FBA Board Chair.”

About Clearfield, Inc.

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD) designs, manufactures and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. Our “fiber to anywhere” platform serves the unique requirements of leading incumbent local exchange carriers (traditional carriers), competitive local exchange carriers (alternative carriers), and MSO/cable TV companies, while also catering to the broadband needs of the utility/municipality, enterprise, data center and military markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, Clearfield deploys more than a million fiber ports each year. For more information, visitwww.SeeClearfield.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211220005079/en/