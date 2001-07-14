Evergy Seeks to Offer Energy Efficiency Programs for Kansas Customers

On Friday, Dec. 17, Evergy proposed a suite of energy efficiency programs to the Kansas Corporation Commission. Evergy’s proposed programs would provide Kansas residential and business customers with $42 million in anticipated net bill savings, offer $13 million in enhanced assistance for low-income and rural customers, and would unlock community benefits through job creation, energy education and agency partnerships.

Evergy also is preparing to ask the Missouri Public Service Commission to extend the current package of energy efficiency programs being offered to Evergy’s Missouri customers.

“As energy efficiency products and technologies continue to evolve, Evergy wants to provide energy solutions to help Kansas customers with their energy efficiency needs,” said Chuck Caisley, Evergy senior vice president and chief customer officer. “We’ve been able to offer similar successful programs in Missouri and believe Kansas customers will embrace having choices that help them manage their energy costs.”

A 2021 Wichita State University study showed that Evergy’s Kansas customers want their utility to offer energy efficiency programs. Evergy has a long history of delivering successful cost-effective programs in Missouri, making it the ideal partner to help customers save energy and money. As the first utility in Missouri to make a strong commitment to energy efficiency, Evergy has helped more than 370,000 residents and 8,000 businesses save energy.

In Missouri, Evergy plans to ask to extend its 11 current programs with enhancements for one additional year through 2023. Through a set of programs that include measures like home energy audits, programmable thermostats, rebates for efficient lighting and other efficiency upgrades, Evergy has helped save customers more than 1 billion kilowatt hours of electricity since 2013. Missouri customers have seen more than $2 of benefit for each dollar spent toward energy efficiency programs. Extension of these programs is expected to bring another $23 million of net benefits to Evergy’s Missouri customers.

“The Evergy incentives that we are able to offer in Missouri help alleviate some of the cost concerns our customers have when wanting to purchase higher-end, more efficient equipment. These rebates provide even more value to the customer,” said Anthony Plumbing, Heating & Cooling, which participates as a trade-ally for residential energy efficiency programs. “Any additional rebates offered to customers will help them justify being able to spend more.”

“Customers want more ways to manage their energy and save money. The goal for our energy efficiency programs is to offer more innovative and personalized solutions that give customers more choices,” Caisley said. “We’re excited for the opportunity to provide our customers the latest in energy efficiency products and programs while continuing our role as a leader in customer programs within the utility industry.”

The programs proposed in Kansas are subject to review and approval by the Kansas Corporation Commission and an order would be anticipated in summer 2022. Programs are proposed to start in January 2023. The extension requested in Missouri is subject to approval by the Missouri Public Service Commission, and Evergy has requested a decision by spring 2022.

The programs are proposed under the Kansas Energy Efficiency Investment Act (KEEIA), which was passed by the Kansas Legislature and became effective on July 1, 2014. KEEIA was established to support the state’s goal of promoting the implementation of cost-effective demand-side programs in Kansas and the state policy to value demand -side program investments equal to traditional investments in supply and delivery infrastructure. A similar law in Missouri has helped customers save millions of dollars in energy costs since programs began in 2013.

