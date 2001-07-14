Fubo Sportsbook Officially Launches in Arizona

Fubo Gaming, a subsidiary of leading sports-first live TV streaming platform fuboTV+Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), today announced the launch of Fubo+Sportsbook in Arizona, marking the second state in which the market-defining sportsbook is available. Sports enthusiasts 21 years of age and older in the Grand Canyon State can now place wagers on thousands of live professional and collegiate sporting events, including the upcoming bowl games and professional football championship game, using the mobile app or on the Fubo Sportsbook website.

The launch in Arizona, in partnership with the Ak-Chin Indian Community, expands Fubo Sportsbook’s presence in the U.S. following last month's launch in Iowa. More than a wagering platform, Fubo Sportsbook is purpose-built to meet U.S. sports fans’ growing demand for interactivity through an industry-first integration of an owned-and-operated sports wagering platform with a live TV streaming experience. By integrating with fuboTV, the mobile app delivers personalized omniscreen experiences that turn passive viewers into active participants. Fubo Sportsbook’s proprietary feature, Watching+Now, leverages fuboTV’s first-party user data to engage participants by recommending relevant bets based upon what they are streaming — even as they change the channel. Fubo Gaming intends to continue iterating the app, launching additional features that will further integrate wagering into the fuboTV platform, to create an even more immersive and personalized experience.

"We are honored to partner with our first Native American tribe, the Ak-Chin Indian Community, to launch our market-defining sportsbook within the great state of Arizona,” said Scott Butera, president, Fubo Gaming. “In less than a year of establishing Fubo Gaming, we brought our sports betting platform to passionate sports communities across two states and look forward to continuing introducing our unique product to many more consumers.”

“Fubo Sportsbook is a major pillar of fuboTV’s mission to integrate interactivity into our live TV streaming platform and define a new category of interactive sports and entertainment television,” said David Gandler, co-founder and CEO, fuboTV. “I’m very proud of how quickly the Fubo Gaming team has brought Fubo Sportsbook to market: from our announcement to expand into online sports wagering to the launch of Fubo Sportsbook in Arizona, our second state, all in the same year.”

Earlier this year, Fubo Gaming received regulatory approvals to operate as the management service provider to the Ak-Chin Indian Community to go live with mobile betting operations within the state of Arizona. The company has also obtained market access agreements in four other states, including Pennsylvania via The Cordish Companies, Indiana and New Jersey via Caesars Entertainment Inc., and Iowa via Casino Queen. Fubo Gaming expects to announce the launch of Fubo Sportsbook in additional markets, subject to requisite regulatory approvals.

“We’re so excited this day is finally here,” said Robert Miguel, chairman, Ak-Chin Indian Community. “The Ak-Chin Indian Community is proud to work with an industry-leading partner like Fubo Gaming in the development of its mobile app for online sports wagering, and we look forward to providing our customers the premier gaming experience they’ve come to expect.”

The company has partnerships with NASCAR, and the+New+York+Jets (NFL) and, as an Authorized Gaming Operator (AGO) with the NBA, a multi-year agreement with the+Cleveland+Cavaliers (NBA).

Fubo Sportsbook is available at www.fubosportsbook.com or for download via iOS. For more information, follow @fubosportsbook on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

About Fubo Gaming

Launched in 2021, Fubo Gaming Inc. is a Chicago-based subsidiary of live TV streaming platform fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), and developer and distributor of Fubo Sportsbook. Fubo Sportsbook is purpose-built to integrate with fuboTV, creating a personalized omniscreen experience that turns passive viewers into active and engaged participants. Fubo Sportsbook officially launched in November 2021 and is currently live in Iowa and Arizona. It has market access agreements in Pennsylvania via The Cordish Companies and Indiana and New Jersey via Caesars Entertainment Inc. The launch timeline of Fubo Sportsbook in each state is subject to obtaining requisite regulatory approvals. For more information, visit fubosportsbook.com.

About fuboTV

With a mission to provide the world’s most thrilling sports-first live TV experience through the greatest breadth of premium content, interactivity and integrated wagering, fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) is focused on bringing to life its vision of a streaming platform that transcends the industry’s current virtual MVPD model. fuboTV Inc. operates in the U.S., Canada, Spain and, through its acquisition of Molotov, in France.

Leveraging its proprietary data and technology platform optimized for live TV and sports viewership, fuboTV Inc. aims to turn passive viewers into active participants and define a new category of interactive sports and entertainment television. Through its cable TV replacement product, fuboTV, subscribers can stream a broad mix of 100+ live TV channels, including 74 of the top 100 Nielsen-ranked networks across sports, news and entertainment — more than any other live TV streaming platform (source: Nielsen Total Viewers, 2020). Subscribers can interact with fuboTV’s live streaming experience through predictive free-to-play games, which are integrated into select sports content.

Fubo Gaming Inc., a subsidiary of fuboTV Inc., launched Fubo Sportsbook, a next-generation mobile sportsbook purpose-built to integrate with fuboTV, in 2021.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements of fuboTV Inc. (“fuboTV”) that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact are forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our market opportunity, business strategy and plans, including our acquisition strategy and ability to integrate any such acquisitions, the continued shift in consumer behavior towards sports wagering and streaming services and the expected launch of Fubo Sportsbook in additional markets. The words “could,” “will,” “plan,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “approximate,” “expect,” “potential,” “believe,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that fuboTV makes due to a number of important factors, including but not limited to risks related to our pursuit and engagement in acquisitions; our actual operating results may differ significantly from our guidance; risks related to the Company’s access to capital and fundraising prospects to fund its ongoing operations and support its planned growth; the restrictions imposed by content providers on our distribution and marketing of our products and services; our reliance on third party platforms to operate certain aspects of our business; risks related to our technology, as well as cybersecurity and data privacy-related risks; our ability to achieve or maintain profitability; our revenue and gross profit are subject to seasonality; our operating results may fluctuate; our ability to attract and retain subscribers; we may not be able to license streaming content or other rights on acceptable terms; risks related to our ability to capitalize develop and market a sports wagering offering and the regulatory regime and related risks associated with such offering; risks related to the difficulty in measuring key metrics related to our business; risks related to the highly competitive nature of our industry; risks related to ongoing or future legal proceedings; and other risks, including the effects of industry, market, economic, political or regulatory conditions, future exchange and interest rates, and changes in tax and other laws, regulations, rates and policies, including the impact of COVID-19 on the broader market. Further risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements are discussed in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2021 to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and our other periodic filings with the SEC. We encourage you to read such risks in detail. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent fuboTV’s views as of the date of this press release. fuboTV anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. However, while it may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing fuboTV’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

