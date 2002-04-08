Ferrellgas offers winter tips for propane homeowners

Overland Park, Kan., Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association, propane is used in a variety of ways in 53 million homes across the United States, with many of them depending on it as their primary space heating fuel. As we enter the coldest time of year, nationwide propane retailer Ferrellgas has some important reminders to help homeowners remain safely fueled and enjoy an easy, hassle-free propane experience this winter.

Many propane homeowners enjoy automatic deliveries through options such as Ferrellgas’ Keep Full program, while others prefer to monitor their propane tank levels and contact their provider when they are ready for a fill. Ferrellgas Vice President of Retail Operations Tim Sayers says those who prefer to schedule their own deliveries should closely monitor their propane tank percentage and give their propane supplier plenty of time to make wintertime deliveries.

“This is far and away the busiest time of year for the U.S. propane industry and for Ferrellgas,” Sayers said. “We ask our Will Call customers throughout the year, and especially leading into the unpredictable winter months, to contact us when their tank percentage reaches 30 percent, or seven days prior to their desired delivery. This gives us plenty of time to deliver propane to everyone at this important time of year.”

If you’re unsure of how to check your tank gauge, read this blog post for more information and a step-by-step video. Here are some other important tips to consider:

Provide a clear path to your tank and keep the driveway free of snow and ice. This helps propane drivers make safe deliveries and get back on the road to their next stop.

Keep propane cylinders outside. Propane grill tanks and other outdoor appliances such as portable generators are not meant to be stored inside.

If there are heavy snowfalls, propane homeowners can also help by marking their tank’s location with a flag or stake. This is especially helpful for those who have underground tanks.

Conserve energy by setting thermostats as low as possible and consider closing off rooms that don’t need to be heated just in case propane deliveries are delayed during extreme winter weather conditions.

Much like any other time of year, Ferrellgas is here to simplify the propane experience for you. Following these simple tips can go a long way in helping us fuel life simply for you. Follow this link to find ways to get in touch with a Ferrellgas Customer Service Representative today!

About Ferrellgas

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Its Blue Rhino exchange brand is sold at more than 60,000 retail stores nationwide. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 1.1 million common units of the partnership, through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed a Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 15, 2021. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at www.Ferrellgas.com.