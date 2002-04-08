Logo
Metatron Announces Agreement with Real Estate Blockchain Platform

GuruFocusNews
DOVER, DE, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metatron (OTC Pink: MRNJ), a mobile and web technology pioneer having developed over 2,000 mobile apps, is pleased to announce it has reached an agreement with Metrospaces (OTC Pink: MSPC) to market their MetroCrowd Real Estate TokenizationPlatform App. Metatron has generated millions of downloads for top-tier clients and has had many apps in various categories reach the top 20 on iTunes.

MetroSpaces has developed the MetroCrowd Blockchain Tokenization Platform, which will allow real estate owners to offer assets to investors by issuing your own token. MetroCrowd will offer full KYC compliance, marketing and community management for property owners. Tokenization of properties will lower many high-cost barriers of entry into the 10.5 trillion dollar managed real estate market (source: MCSI inc.), allowing investors of all types an equal playing field. It is expected that in 2025 the global real estate market will be able to yield a revenue of at least 4.2 billion dollars through tokenization investments.

MetroSpaces also developed MetroHouse, an Airbnb type marketplace for custom Live/Work properties that will cater to the needs of those who like to work from home with all the amenities. Metatron will help market both apps and provide consulting. MetroHouse is already in Beta but you can still participate at: https://bit.ly/MetroHouseBeta.

“We are honored to work with Metrospaces on their revolutionary PropTech apps, blockchain technology that democratizes real estate investing.”

Metatron is also introducing a new Energy Boosting BioHack app based on a popular website with thousands of paying subscribers, currently in review at Google and expect its release in time for the Holidays.

Metatron apps:
iTunes: http://bit.ly/MRNJapps
Google Play: https://bit.ly/3CvaT3k

Social Media:
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/metatroninc
Twitter: http://twitter.com/metatroninc
News: https://metatroninc.com/blog

Forward-Looking Statements: Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements, as such term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company’s operations generally, to differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company’s need for additional financing, which is not assured and which may result in dilution of shareholders, the company’s status as a small company with a limited operating history, dependence on third parties and the continuing popularity of the iOS operating system, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, receipt of revenues, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Moreover, neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of such statements, and we disclaim any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement.

Metatron Inc.
[email protected]

