AXIS Capital Promotes Helen O'Sullivan to Global Treasurer

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital") ( NYSE:AXS, Financial), today announced that Helen O’Sullivan has been promoted to Global Treasurer of AXIS, effective January 1 subject to regulatory notifications. In this role, Ms. O’Sullivan will be responsible for overall capital, foreign currency, cash and liquidity management, as well as managing rating agency relationships on behalf of AXIS Capital. She will report to Peter Vogt, Group Chief Financial Officer and work from Dublin, Ireland.

“Helen has been an integral member of our team since she joined AXIS in 2007. Helen’s strong track record of leading our Irish legal entities, expertise in international tax management and extensive experience in global insurance and banking make her the perfect candidate for this position,” said Mr. Vogt

Ms. O’Sullivan joined AXIS in 2007 as Deputy Global Tax Director. She was CEO of AXIS’ Irish legal entities since 2018 and is currently CEO of AXIS Specialty Europe. The Company will develop and communicate a transition plan for Ms. O’Sullivan’s current responsibilities.

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global provider of specialty lines insurance and treaty reinsurance with shareholders' equity of $5.3 billion at September 30, 2021 and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore and Canada. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard & Poor's and "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com.

