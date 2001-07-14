Data I/O Announces Appointment of Dr. Cheemin Bo-Linn to Board of Directors

Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO), the leading global provider of advanced data and security deployment solutions for flash, flash-memory based intelligent devices and microcontrollers, announced that Dr. Cheemin Bo-Linn will be joining the Board of Directors of Data I/O. Dr. Cheemin Bo-Linn is the CEO of Peritus Partners, a valuation accelerator, for industry sectors including automotive, electronics, consumer, and medical sectors with integrated security.

Cheemin has extensive domain experience and been recognized for her accomplishments. She was named “Top Woman of Influence” by the Silicon Valley Business Journal and was inducted into the “Hall of Fame” for Women in Technology. In 2019, she was named one of the “Top 50” public company Board of Directors by the National Association of Corporate Directors amongst its 22,000 board members. The Financial Times / Agenda named her one of the 2021 “Top 100” Diverse Directors in the Americas. Cheemin has board governance and industry expertise, having served on four prior public boards in flash memory, cloud, SaaS, IoT, and manufacturing, as Lead Independent Director and Chair of every major committee. Prior, during her 20+ years in senior IBM executive roles, she led global teams as IBM’s VP of Industrial Sector/Electronics, responsible for IBM’s software, semiconductor chips, storage, and consulting services. Dr. Bo-Linn earned her Doctorate degree from the University of Houston. She was also named Visiting Professor in the Joint 2017-2018 EMBA /MBA program of Columbia University, London School of Business, and the University of Hong Kong. Her teaching domain included digital transformation and technology (artificial intelligence, IoT, sensory farms, data analytics, and security).

“We are thrilled to have Dr. Cheemin Bo-Linn join the Data I/O Board of Directors,” said Anthony Ambrose, President and CEO of Data I/O Corporation. “Her technical knowledge and experience in security, automotive, and semiconductors, combined with her outstanding track record in public company governance, make her an ideal selection to the board for Data I/O.”

“I am excited to join the board of Data I/O. The company is the longtime global leader in data programming, and is poised to lead the vast emerging category of security provisioning. I look forward to working with the board and management to accelerate the positive momentum in automotive and IoT security,” said Cheemin Bo-Linn.

About Data I/O Corporation

Since 1972 Data I/O has developed innovative solutions to enable the design and manufacture of electronic products for automotive, Internet-of-Things, medical, wireless, consumer electronics, industrial controls and other electronic devices. Today, our customers use Data I/O security deployment and programming solutions to reliably, securely, and cost-effectively bring innovative new products to life. These solutions are backed by a global network of Data I/O support and service professionals, ensuring success for our customers.

