SciSparc Announces Approval of Uplisting to The Nasdaq Capital Market

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

SciSparc Announces Approval of Uplisting to The Nasdaq Capital Market

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 20, 2021

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SciSparc Ltd. (OTCQB: SPRCF) a specialty, clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of therapies to treat disorders of the central nervous system (the "Company" or "SciSparc"), today announced that its ordinary shares have been approved for listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") under the symbol "SPRC". Trading of the Company's ordinary shares on Nasdaq is expected to begin on December 22, 2021. The Company's shares will continue to trade on the OTCQB under the symbol "SPRCF" until trading on Nasdaq commences.

SciSparc_Ltd_Logo.jpg

"Uplisting our shares to Nasdaq is a great way to end the year!" said Amitai Weiss, Chief Executive Officer of SciSparc. "We have been working diligently toward this milestone since announcing our rebranding earlier this year. It reflects the improvements we have made to the fundamental value of the Company, including a growing patent portfolio, advancements in our clinical studies and notable additions to our leadership team."

"Trading on Nasdaq should increase our visibility in the market, as well as provide broader access to individual and institutional investors going forward. I am confident that all of these developments will enhance our ability to develop the therapeutics that will improve the lives of those suffering from central nervous system disorders," concluded Mr. Weiss.

About SciSparc (OTCQB:SPRCF):

SciSparc Ltd. is a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company led by an experienced team of senior executives and scientists. Our focus is on creating and enhancing a portfolio of technologies and assets based on cannabinoid pharmaceuticals. With this focus, the Company is currently engaged in the following drug development programs based on THC and/or non-psychoactive cannabidiol (CBD): SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome, for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and Alzheimer's disease and Agitation; SCI-160 for the treatment of pain; and SCI-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and epilepsy.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. federal securities laws. For example, SciSparc is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the expected medical benefits of its therapeutics and drug candidates, the expected benefits of becoming a company listed on Nasdaq and the anticipated first date of trading of the Company's ordinary shares on Nasdaq. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on SciSparc's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of SciSparc could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in SciSparc's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 30, 2021, and in subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, SciSparc disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

Investor Contact:
[email protected]
Tel: +972-3-6167055

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1434686/SciSparc_Ltd_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LN12915&sd=2021-12-20 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scisparc-announces-approval-of-uplisting-to-the-nasdaq-capital-market-301448224.html

SOURCE SciSparc Ltd.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN12915&Transmission_Id=202112200915PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN12915&DateId=20211220
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment