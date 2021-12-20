Republic Services' National Finalists Compete in ROAD-EO Championship

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Republic Services' National Finalists Compete in ROAD-EO Championship

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Just now
Article's Main Image

More Than 80 Employees Battled to Win Safety and Skill Competition

PR Newswire

PHOENIX, Dec. 20, 2021

PHOENIX, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG), a leader in the environmental services industry, today announced the winners of its ROAD-EO National Championship, featuring collection drivers, heavy equipment operators and technicians from across the country.

BNO_1207_ROAD_EO_12_5.jpg

Republic's ROAD-EO competition is an opportunity for employees to demonstrate their expert driving and maintenance skills and is the Company's largest employee engagement event. Drivers and operators navigated timed courses with challenges featuring obstacles they face every day. Technicians completed a timed assessment to identify specific maintenance issues.

Hundreds of employees competed at local and regional levels with a total of 41 drivers, 22 operators and 21 technicians qualifying for the National Championship. The finalists traveled to Arizona for the competition at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park. After a day of competitive skills challenges, eight winners were named:

  • Rear-Load Driver: Returning Champion, Jesus Lizares, Gardena, Calif.
  • Front-Load Driver: Mark Solorz, Sauk Rapids, Minn.
  • Side-Load Driver: Returning Finalist, James Thompson, Telford, Pa.
  • Roll-Off Driver: Jose Duarte, Huntington Beach, Calif.
  • Wheel Loader Operator: David Talas, Phoenix, Ariz.
  • Bulldozer Operator: Returning Finalist, Greg Schaff, Commerce City, Colo.
  • Collection Technician: Matt Gallus, Sauk Rapids, Minn.
  • Post Collection Technician: Corey Blair, Bishopville, S.C.

The collection drivers competed in one of four categories – Residential Rear-Loader, Residential Side-Load, Industrial Roll-Off, and Commercial Front-Loader – and were required to complete timed challenges, including parallel parking, alley backing and a serpentine course.

Eleven heavy equipment operators competed in the Bulldozer category, while 11 others competed in the Wheel-Loader category, completing challenges including forward/back, dirt pickup and back drag.

Technicians were tasked with a complex diagnostic examination of either a collection or post-collection vehicle, during which they were required to identify 10 maintenance issues within 10 minutes.

All first, second and third place winners received additional paid time off and cash prizes, as well as a trophy and bragging rights.

Republic Services is committed to offering the best work environment for frontline employees, including drivers, heavy equipment operators and technicians. We are always recruiting and hiring great people to join our team, and offer a competitive salary, generous benefits, paid vacation, safety bonuses, and numerous career advancement opportunities. For more information, please visit https://republicservices.jobs.

About Republic Services
Republic Services, Inc. is a leader in the U.S. environmental services industry. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides superior customer experience while fostering a sustainable Blue Planet® for future generations to enjoy a cleaner, safer and healthier world. For more information, visit RepublicServices.com, or follow us at Facebook.com/RepublicServices, @RepublicService on Twitter or Republic Services on LinkedIn.

BNO_1207_ROAD_EO_12.jpg

BNO_1207_ROAD_EO_11305.jpg

Republic_Services_tagline_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA12085&sd=2021-12-20 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/republic-services-national-finalists-compete-in-road-eo-championship-301448063.html

SOURCE Republic Services, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA12085&Transmission_Id=202112200904PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA12085&DateId=20211220
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment