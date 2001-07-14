Audacy Elevates Sarah Foss to Its First Chief Technology Officer

Audacy has elevated Sarah Foss to Chief Technology Officer, effective immediately. As Audacy’s first Chief Technology Officer, Foss will spearhead the company’s efforts to innovate and differentiate its products and services via new technological capabilities. She will continue to report to Rich Schmaeling, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Strategic Initiatives.

Foss will manage Audacy’s key technology initiatives including: software development, ad tech, business intelligence and analytics, data solutions, and Audacy’s recently acquired live and on-demand audio streaming business, AmperWave. Foss had been serving as Audacy’s Chief Information Officer since joining the company in 2020.

“Audacy continues to invest in technology to create innovative offerings for its listeners, advertisers and clients,” said Schmaeling. “We are excited to have Sarah leading these critical areas to drive our transformation faster and further.”

“Audacy is in the enviable position that we have unique content, great platforms, and an appetite for transformative growth,” said Foss. “I am excited that technology is seen as an accelerant and differentiator for us at Audacy.”

Foss is a seasoned media technology executive with over 25 years of experience. Prior to joining Audacy in 2020, she served as Senior Vice President, Strategic Initiatives for FreeWheel Advertisers. Prior to that role, she had held various executive roles at global technology leaders such as Imagine Communications, YANGAROO, Inc., Encompass Digital Media, VCI Solutions, and Harris Corporation.

Foss is also a co-founder of Tech Bae, a tech focused organization for women in the media and advertising ecosystem to connect for mentoring, networking, and community. She recently completed a decade of service to the Alliance for Women in Media and is an honoree of several industry awards, including: 2021 Cynopsis Top Women in Media; three-time finalist for International Association of Broadcast Manufacturers’ Woman of the Year Award; Individual Leadership Award from the TV of Tomorrow’s Awards for Leadership in Interactive and Multiplatform Television.

Audacy, Inc. (NYSE: AUD) is a scaled, multi-platform audio content and entertainment company with the country’s best radio broadcasting group, a leader in virtually every segment of audio, and America’s #1 creator of original, premium audio. Audacy engages over 170 million consumers each month, bringing people together around the news, sports, podcasts and music that matter to them. Learn more at www.audacyinc.com, Facebook (Audacy Corp) and Twitter (@AudacyCorp).

