CMG Holding Group CEO Buys Company Stock on the Open Market

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
5 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

- Announces Investor Relations Firm --

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, Dec. 20, 2021

CHICAGO, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CMG Holding Group, Inc., (OTC: CMGO) today said Glenn B. Laken, CEO, today filed a Form 4 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to announce his purchase of 1,423,000 common shares of CMGO on the open market.

Mr. Laken now owns 14,185,850 common shares of CMGO.

"I made the purchase because I believe in the Company, its achievements and its future. I hope that investors will take note on how much management believes in CMG Holding Group's potential," Mr. Laken said.

"I would also like to announce that we have retained E&E Communications (www.eandecommunications.com) to assist our investor relations program, including finding new investors," CMG Holding Group's CEO said.

"E&E has assisted numerous public companies all over the world and we look forward to their ability to tell the CMGO story to potential shareholders."

"We are excited to assist this excellent Company. We note that CMG Holdings in 2020 also carried out a stock repurchase program. A Company that cares about its shareholders, and has an excellent story to tell, truly helps our efforts," said Paul Knopick of E&E Communications.

"We would urge our investors to contact E&E with their questions and to be placed on an e-mail list for further information about CMG Holdings," Mr. Laken said.

About CMG Holdings Group, Inc.
CMG Holdings Group, Inc. is a Chicago holding company whose primary operating subsidiary is XA – The Experiential Agency, Inc. (http://www.experientialagency.com) - which engages in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment sectors. XA is involved in production and promotion, event design, sponsorship evaluation, negotiation and activation, talent buying, show production, stage and set design, and data analysis and management activities. The business also offers branding and design services, including graphic, industrial and package designs across traditional and new media, public relations, social media, media development and relations, and interactive marketing platforms to provide its clients with customary private digital media networks to design and develop individual broadcasting digital media channels to sell, promote, and enhance their digital media video content through mobile, online, and social mediums. XA serves clients across the marketing communication industry. Separately, CMG Holdings Group owns Lincoln Acquisition Corp., a subsidiary formed to manage its portfolio investments.

Disclosure Statement

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including without limitation, the likelihood that CMG Holdings Group, Inc. will be successful and profitable, bring significant value to its stockholders, and leverage capital markets to execute its growth strategy, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. CMG's business strategy described in this press release is subject to innumerable risks, most significantly, whether the Company is successful in securing adequate financing and materially decreases its convertible debt. No information in this press release should be construed in any form, shape or manner as an indication of the Company's future revenues, financial condition or stock price.

Contact:

Paul Knopick

E&E Communications

940.262.3584

[email protected]

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cmg-holding-group-ceo-buys-company-stock-on-the-open-market-301448277.html

SOURCE CMG Holding Group, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL13064&Transmission_Id=202112201010PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL13064&DateId=20211220
