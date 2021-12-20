Wikisoft - Big Data Company Ready for Take off

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2021 /Wikisoft Corp. (the "Company," "we," and "our") (OTCQB:WSFT ) 2021 has been a year of intense activity and positive results. The company established strong corporate governance, garnered an impeccable C-level team and inaugurated powerful business enablers that have set it on a course for take-off in 2022.

Wikisoft started 2021 the way it intended to go on - with success. The company gained approval from the Depository Trust Company for electronic share transfer via the Company's Transfer Agent, Pacific Stock Transfer Co. In the same month Wikisoft started U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) reporting - an important and essential step in the company's commitment to provide investors with transparency and accountability. The Company is now subject to the reporting requirements of the SEC.

This year Wikisoft uplisted to OTCQB on OTC Markets Group, also known as "The Venture Market," which consists of early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies and has 1,095 securities compared to the OTC Pink (the next tier down) which has 11,181 securities. Companies listed on OTCQB report to a U.S. regulator such as the SEC and must follow strict reporting and governance standards to improve transparency as opposed to the OTC Pink securities.

With an important measure of corporate governance in place it was time for Wikisoft to bring in the A-team. First Paul Quintal, an American businessman and entrepreneur joined Wikisoft as Chairman, bringing valuable experience and knowledge to the company. Next, Carsten Kjems Falk who was previously running Domino's operations in Scandinavia, came on board adding some real power to the C level suite.

Having these strong pillars in place created an environment fertile for rapid business development and Wikisoft set about launching their investor site. The Wikisoft.com Investor Site went live in the summer and provides transparency and disclosure about the company consistent with SEC reporting. Another huge milestone was the major development and launching of the beta version of Wikiprofile.com. The platform, well-positioned to benefit from the robust US jobs market, aims to be a powerful solution using big data to provide tools and resources for companies and business professionals to make informed career and hiring decisions.

Wikisoft transacted two important Stock Purchase Agreements in 2021. The Purchase Agreement with White Lion Capital, LLC to purchase up to $20,000,000 of Wikisoft's common stock, marked the first time the company raised capital since becoming a public company - endorsing business validity and positive long-term outlook. The second Purchase Agreement was with Triton Funds, LLC. It provided the purchase of $750,000 of Securities to use for the expansion of working capital and to further Wikisoft's business strategy.

The company wish all customers and shareholders a prosperous and successful new year. Wikisoft is looking forward to establishing itself in the "Premier League" of Big Data next year. Carsten Kjems Falk, the Wikisoft CEO concluded: "We have endeavored to establish the right corporate governance, put the right team in place and deliver the right big data products to set us on a trajectory for take off!"

