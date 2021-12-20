Logo
Basanite Strengthens Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Just now
Article's Main Image

Adds Two Senior Industry Experienced Members

POMPANO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2021 / Basanite Inc., (OTCQB:BASA) ("Basanite" or the "Company"), a manufacturer of environmentally friendly, high-performance composite construction materials made from basalt fiber and basalt fiber reinforced polymer ("BFRP"), today announced that the Company has appointed two construction industry veterans to its Board of Directors.

Further to the recently executed Exclusive Supplier Agreement with Concrete Products of the Palm Beaches, Inc. ("CPPB"), and a Distribution Agreement with U.S. Supplies, Inc. ("USS") announced on December 13th, 2021, Mr. Manuel A. Rodriguez and Mr. Frederick H. Tingberg, Jr. have joined Basanite's Board of Directors.

"We welcome the leadership and industry experience that Manny and Fred are bringing to our Board of Directors.," stated Simon Kay, Basanite's Chief Executive Offer. "They have already made a substantial impact since joining our team."

Mr. Manuel A. Rodriguez

Since 2004, Mr. Rodriguez has served as principal officer of CPPB and Vice President of USS. In these capacities, Mr. Rodriguez leads both companies in their principal activities, including concrete product manufacturing and distribution both nationally and internationally, as well as environmental engineering services. Mr. Rodriguez has intimate knowledge of the construction industry, with hands on experience in operations and supply chain management elements. He is also a master electrician whose career spans nearly forty years in the construction industry. He has been involved in the senior management of numerous concrete businesses, as well as being a member of numerous industry trade groups. Mr. Rodriguez received a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology from the University of Florida.

Frederick H. Tingberg, Jr. (Mr. Tingberg)

Mr. Tingberg is a construction industry executive with extensive experience in leading construction and rehabilitation projects. Mr. Tingberg is the Chief Executive Officer of his own construction industry consulting firm, Technicon Consulting Group. Since 1993, Mr. Tingberg has worked for Lanzo Corporation, an infrastructure construction company. First, he served as Business Development Manager, and since 2018 he has served as Chief Operating Officer, where he oversees underground infrastructure construction project operations, completing over 20 projects annually. He directly leads a team of 160 personnel, and is responsible for overseeing safety, environmental compliance, proposals, hard dollar bonded bidding, material selection, purchasing, financial controls, budgeting, and contracts with strategic partners. Mr. Tingberg holds several state general contractor licenses and received a Bachelor of Science in Materials Engineering from the prestigious Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, NY.

About Basanite

Basanite, Inc. (OTCQB:BASA), through its wholly owned subsidiary Basanite Industries, LLC, is a manufacturer and developer of environmentally friendly, high-performance basalt fiber composite products used in the construction industry. Superior to traditional steel elements, Basanite's sustainable products are non-corrosive, lighter, stronger and longer lasting. For more information, please visit www.BasaniteIndustries.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" which are based on Company management's current expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release regarding the Company's business and performance, its prospects, current factors, the economy, and other future conditions and forecasts of future events, circumstances, and results and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "goal," "feel," "may," "plan," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "potential" and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this press release reflect Basanite's current analysis of existing trends and information and represent Basanite's judgment only as of the date of this press release. Actual results (including, without limitation, the anticipated benefits of the Exclusive Supplier and Distribution Agreements and new Company board members, as well as the potential for future investment in the Company, each as described herein) may differ materially from current expectations based on a number of factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of the Company (including the risk of the Company continuing as a going concern), please see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, including but not limited to the discussion under "Risk Factors" therein, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2021, as well as the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which may be viewed at http://www.sec.gov.

Investor Contact
Mark Komonoski

Integrous Communications
Phone: 1-877-255-8483
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Basanite Industries, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/678560/Basanite-Strengthens-Board-of-Directors

img.ashx?id=678560

