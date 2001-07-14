Idaho Technical Career Academy Named 2021 Cognia School of Distinction

Idaho Technical Career Academy (ITCA) has been named a 2021 Cognia™ School of Distinction for excellence in education, the only school in Idaho to do so. Cognia, the global nonprofit school improvement organization, recognized 59 schools and 20 systems across the globe as Schools of Distinction.

ITCA is part of Cognia’s inaugural Schools of Distinction program that recognizes pre-K–12 education institutions that exemplify excellence in education and service to learners. Cognia selected ITCA out of more than 1,200 institutions that were eligible for its 2021 Cognia+Schools+of+Distinction.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the faculty and staff here at ITCA! There isn’t a group of people more dedicated to helping young people succeed. This recognition is a great honor that acknowledges their efforts,” said Monti Pittman, Executive Director for the Idaho Technical Career Academy.

ITCA first earned Cognia+Accreditation in 2016 and reaccreditation in March 2021, by participating in Cognia’s rigorous Accreditation Engagement Review process, based on research-based performance standards. The process includes a third-party review by education experts of evidence, interviews, and classroom observations. The evaluation covers Leadership Capacity, Learning Capacity, and Resource Capacity, as well as a demonstrated commitment to continuous improvement.

“Idaho Technical Career Academy is to be commended on their award as a School of Distinction,” said Dr. Mark A. Elgart, President and CEO of Cognia. “This award recognizes ITCA’s commitment to excellence for students throughout Idaho.”

For Cognia Global Network member institutions, Cognia offers an opportunity to be further recognized as a school or system of distinction in the year in which an accreditation engagement review is held. Unlike the typical five-year accreditation cycle, this new program recognizes institutions that have hosted a Cognia Accreditation Engagement Review within the recognition year. Learn more about Cognia membership online at Cognia.org.

About Idaho Technical Career Academy

Idaho Technical Career Academy (ITCA) is a Cognia-accredited, full-time online public charter school that serves students statewide in grades 9-12. As part of the Idaho public school system, ITCA is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about ITCA, visit http%3A%2F%2Fitca.k12.com.

About Cognia

Cognia is a global, nonprofit improvement organization dedicated to helping institutions and other education providers grow learners, teachers, and leaders. Cognia offers accreditation and certification, assessment, and professional services within a framework of continuous improvement. Serving 36,000 public and private institutions from early learning through high school in more than 85 countries, Cognia brings a global perspective to advancing teaching and learning. Find out more at cognia.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211220005166/en/