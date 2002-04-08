Ketamine One Announces 2021 AGSM Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KetamineOne Capital Limited (“Ketamine One” or the “Company”) (NEO: MEDI) ( KONEF) (FRA: MY0), a company focused on consolidating medical clinics and becoming a North American leader in mental health treatments, is pleased to announce the results of voting at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders which was held on December 17, 2021 in Vancouver, British Columbia (the “Meeting”). There were 11 shareholders represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting holding 18,857,552 common shares, representing 15.69% of the Company’s total issued and outstanding common shares as at the record date for the Meeting. The voting results for each matter presented at the Meeting is set out below:



Number of Directors

As previously announced on December 15, 2021, Mr. Peter Nguyen resigned from the Company’s board of directors and will no longer stand for re-election. Therefore, the resolution to set the number of directors of the Company at four (4) was approved by the shareholders who voted in respect of the resolution present or represented by proxy at the Meeting. Voting results are set out below:

Votes For Votes Against # % # % 18,612,552 98.7% 245,000 1.29%



Election of Directors

Each of the nominees for election as director listed in the Company’s management information circular dated November 12, 2021 were elected as directors of the Company for the ensuing year until their successors are elected or appointed. Voting results are set out below:

Votes For Votes Withheld # % # % James Henning 18,612,517 98.7% 245,035 1.29% Natasha Raey 18,612,552 98.7% 245,000 1.29% Brendan Purdy 18,606,942 98.7% 250,610 1.33% Steven Inglefield 18,606,942 98.7% 250,610 1.33%

Appointment of Auditors

Macias Gini & O’Connell, LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants were reappointed as Auditors of the Company for the ensuing year with their remuneration to be fixed by the Board of Directors. Voting results are set out below:

Votes For Votes Withheld # % # % 18,857,552 100% 0 0%



Approval of Restricted Share Unit Plan

The resolution to authorize and approve the restricted share unit plan of the Company was approved by a majority of votes cast by the disinterested shareholders who voted in respect of the resolution present or represented by proxy at the Meeting. Voting results are set out below:

Votes For Votes Against # % # % 18,607,027 98.7% 250,525 1.33%



Approval of Grant of Restricted Share Units

The resolution to authorize and approve the grant of restricted share units in September 2021 was approved by a majority of votes cast by the disinterested shareholders who voted in respect of the resolution present or represented by proxy at the Meeting. Voting results are set out below:

Votes For Votes Against # % # % 18,606,992 98.7% 250,560 1.33%

ABOUT KETAMINE ONE

KetamineOne Capital Limited (formerly Myconic Capital Corp.) is a company focused on consolidating medical clinics and becoming a North American leader in mental health treatments. It is working to provide the critical infrastructure needed to develop and deliver breakthrough mental health treatments. Currently, Ketamine One has a network of clinics across North America, with plans to further consolidate the highly fragmented industry. KGK Science Inc. is the Company’s wholly owned contract research division, which places it at the forefront of premium clinical research based on the subsidiary’s history and extensive experience in pharmaceuticals, cannabis, and the emerging psychedelic medicine industries. As a collective enterprise, Ketamine One is dedicated to helping solve the growing need for safe and accessible mental health therapy.

