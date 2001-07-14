Logo
Keysight Selected by Fibocom to Perform Comprehensive Testing of Wireless Modules Developed for 5G and IoT Applications

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that Fibocom has selected the company’s 5G solutions to perform comprehensive testing, verification and optimization of wireless modules developed for 5G and internet of things (IoT) applications.

Fibocom, a global supplier of wireless communication modules and solutions headquartered in Shenzhen, China, expanded its use of Keysight’s 5G test platforms to effectively design, develop and manufacture a wide range of solutions for a diverse number of domestic and international markets. Keysight’s 5G test solutions have enabled Fibocom to develop modules integrated with 5G customer premises equipment (CPE), routers, mobile hotspots, personal computers (PCs), unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and gaming consoles.

“Keysight appreciates Fibocom’s continued confidence in our 5G test solutions, allowing the company to develop wireless modules that device manufactures implement into consumer products such as notebooks and PCs,” said Cao Peng, vice president and general manager of Keysight’s wireless test group. “Keysight’s integrated solutions, built on common hardware and software platforms, enable Fibocom to rapidly and cost-effectively launch new products for a diverse range of market demands.”

Keysight and Fibocom, working together since 2019, have developed strong partnerships with leading 5G chipset vendors. Fibocom is part of a connected ecosystem that uses Keysight’s 5G test platforms to accelerate design verification, conformance validation and carrier acceptance. Reliable test results, shared across this ecosystem of vendors, mobile operators and test houses, enable Fibocom to quickly introduce high-performance 5G modules.

“As a provider of end-to-end IoT wireless communication solutions for telecom operators, IoT equipment manufacturers and IoT system integrators, we rely on Keysight’s solid portfolio of solutions across multiple cellular and non-cellular technologies,” said Dan Schieler, senior vice president of IoT Overseas Sales Department at Fibocom. “5G-enabled PCs offer users secure high-speed connectivity at home, in the office and while on the move.”

Keysight’s 5G+network+emulation+solutions, based on the company’s UXM 5G wireless test platform, enable Fibocom to verify the performance of modules across both frequency 1 (FR1) and FR2 (mmWave) spectrum bands. Keysight combines the UXM+5G+with the company’s Compact+Antenna+Test+Range+%28CATR%29+chamber to create integrated 5G mmWave over the-air (OTA) test tools that generate highly accurate measurements. This enables Fibocom to confidently explore design boundaries.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow’s technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.9B in fiscal year 2021. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.keysight.com%2Fgo%2Fnews and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211220005524/en/

