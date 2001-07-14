Volta+Inc. ("Volta"), the industry leader in commerce and people-centric electric vehicle ("EV") charging, joined in support of the Environmental+Protection+Agency’s (EPA) announcement this morning that takes significant strides towards an all-electric, zero-emissions transportation future. The EPA is finalizing federal+greenhouse+gas+%28GHG%29+emissions+standards for passenger cars and light trucks that target significant pollution reductions through Model Year (MY) 2026.

Today's announcement underscores the inevitable transition to a clean and carbon-free society, one that necessitates an increasingly faster shift to electric vehicles with a national, reliable, accessible charging network in the U.S. to match. Volta's EV charging technology was on hand at the announcement event in Washington D.C. to demonstrate the type of infrastructure needed to accelerate the reduction of emissions across the country.

"EV adoption demands open, reliable, and affordable charging in communities of every kind. Today's announcement underscores an unstoppable acceleration toward adoption at scale," said Scott Mercer, Founder and CEO of Volta. "Volta’s network is among the most utilized in the country. We've built the world's first intelligent, inclusive charging network centered on driver experience, and by uniquely connecting clean miles and local commerce, we can weave charging seamlessly into people's lives.”

The standards finalized today are the most ambitious vehicle emissions standards in Model Year 2026 for greenhouse gases ever established for the light-duty vehicle sector in the U.S. According to the EPA, they are based on sound science and grounded in a rigorous assessment of current and future technologies with supporting analysis that shows the standards are achievable and affordable. EPA's final standards for 2025 and 2026 are even more ambitious than those proposed in the initial rulemaking stage in August of 2021.

“At EPA, our priority is to protect public health, especially in overburdened communities, while responding to the President’s ambitious climate agenda,” said EPA Administrator Michael Regan. “Today we take a giant step forward in delivering on those goals, while paving the way toward an all-electric, zero-emissions transportation future.”

Unique in the market, Volta's intelligent charging network is AI and machine learning-powered, with the ability to predict and plan for charging needs in communities of all kinds. Currently, the company is working with utilities across the country to plan for future charging infrastructure that benefits everyone to build a more equitable and less polluted society. Volta’s media business offers a revenue stream uncoupled from a dependency on existing EV charging. Therefore, Volta's presence can act as a demand-pull for swifter adoption in underserved markets.

"Our electric future is inevitable," said Mercer. "The benefits of cleaner air and a regenerative economy belong to all of us. Volta's charging network is built to deliver those benefits no matter where you live, work, or play."

Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) is an industry leader in commerce-centric EV charging networks. Volta’s vision is to build EV charging networks that capitalize on and catalyze the shift from combustion-powered miles to electric miles by placing stations where consumers live, work, shop and play. By leveraging a data-driven understanding of driver behavior to deliver EV charging solutions that fit seamlessly into drivers’ daily routines, Volta’s goal is to benefit consumers, brands and real estate locations while helping to build the infrastructure of the future. As part of Volta’s unique EV charging offering, its stations allow it to enhance its site hosts’ and strategic partners’ core commercial interests, creating a new means for them to benefit from the transformative shift to electric mobility. To learn more, visit www.voltacharging.com.

