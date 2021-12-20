CGS International, Inc. Announces Appointment of Virgilio Acuna as Independent Director and Chairman, Receives First Purchase Orders & Eyes Expansion into New Markets

QUEZON CITY, PHILIPPINES / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2021 / CGS International, Inc. (OTC PINK:CGSI) (the "Company" or "CGSI"), a publicly traded, fully reporting emerging growth company focused on the development and sale of organic plant enhancers, today announced the appointment of Virgilio Acuna as an Independent Director & Chairman.

"We are pleased to welcome Virgilio Acuna to our board as an Independent Chairman," says Ramon Mabanta, CEO of CGSI. "Virgilio is a recognized leader whose extensive knowledge in regulatory oversight, business development and the agricultural industry will be instrumental as we execute on our vision to hopefully reduce, and eventually eliminate, the use of Agri-pesticides by reclaiming our agriculture production organically with the introduction of GENESIS 89."

"CGSI is quickly advancing its presence in the agri-tech industry, and I am delighted to join the board of directors as Independent Chairman during a time of growth and increased momentum," says Virgilio Acuna. "I see enormous potential in CGSI's capabilities and its potential to disrupt the market in the future. I look forward to contributing to CGSI's future growth as the company implements new strategic initiatives."

Mr. Acuna brings stellar leadership and governance experience spanning several decades in both the public and private sector. He brings deep insights into corporate management, advisory services, and the agricultural industry as whole.

Mr. Acuna'smost recent position, prior to his retirement in 2019, was with the Department of Agrarian Reform in the Philippines, where he served as Regional Director, Admin Service Director, Director IV, and Career Executive Officer during his 21-year tenure. While with the Department of Agrarian Reform, Mr. Acuna was the Head of several DAR regional offices and Head of Administrative Services handling Personnel, Procurement, General Services and Records. Prior to that, Mr. Acuna served at Western Samar Agricultural Resources Development Program - Department of Agriculture. He was a Project Manager for a poverty alleviation Agri -Development Project funded by European Union in the Philippines.

Mabanta further stated that "[w]e are also thrilled that the first purchase orders from our recent agreement with Clarose have started to trickle in, and we expect shipments to commence in January 2022. Additional coops in the Philippines have already inquired about our product and we expect to be able to announce further agreements in the near future."

We have also begun discussions with a potential strategic advisor to assist us in making inroads in Europe, where we expect there to be strong interest for our product.

Additional updates will be provided when, and if, they become available.

ABOUT US:

CGS International, Inc., by and through its wholly owned subsidiary, World Agri Minerals Inc., manufactures, markets, and sells a premiere proprietary commercial Agri-product known world-wide as GENESIS 89™. After years of research and development, GENESIS 89™ has been formulated to contain over 80 different trace minerals and contains a unique proprietary blend of these organic trace minerals. World Agri Minerals GENESIS 89™ product line boasts the highest concentration of seawater-harvested minerals available on the commercial and even the retail market. The proprietary extraction of these minerals provides the GENESIS 89™ product a unique blend of organic trace minerals and boasts the highest concentration of seawater-harvested minerals available on the market. All World Agri Mineral products consist of organic plant nutrients that hope to change the way the agriculture industry grow and fertilize products. Our GENESIS 89™ premium organic growth supplement can be applied as a soil amendment and/or foliar spray. We are confidently pressing forward as the premier ocean-based mineral plant food on the market.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This release contains "forward-looking" statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events or results described in, or anticipated by, the forward-looking statements. Factors that could materially affect such forward-looking statements include certain economic, business, and regulatory risks and factors identified in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

For more information:

Contact us via:

[email protected]

SOURCE: CGS International Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/678561/CGS-International-Inc-Announces-Appointment-of-Virgilio-Acuna-as-Independent-Director-and-Chairman-Receives-First-Purchase-Orders-Eyes-Expansion-into-New-Markets



