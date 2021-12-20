Cann American Corp. Launches New Website to Showcase Current Direction

CLOVERDALE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2021 / Cann American Corp. (OTC PINK:CNNA), a forward-thinking holding company building a diverse portfolio of intellectual properties in the legal cannabis and hemp industries, today announces the launch of its revised website, www.CannAmericanCorp.com.

Cann American operates as an originator firm, investing in innovative companies and leading their ideas through development and into the marketplace. Through these strategic partnerships, Cann American helps cannabis and hemp companies scale-up their vision, services, and technologies, thus adding value and innovation to the broader market.

As part of its new branding strategy, Cann American's website showcases a level of consistency and transparency for shareholders, partners, and customers, enabling them to better connect with the Cann American family of brands. It also reflects the company's mission to address the unique needs of cannabis entrepreneurs.

"Over the years we've found that most cannabis operators want to do business with passionate people they trust, not just the big corporations only in it for the money. In such a robust market, a top-down model can stall growth. We aim to dissolve this challenge by stepping in as a trusted investment and business development partner from the bottom up," said Cann American CEO Jason Black. "Our website defines the pieces that support our mission of bridging the gap between the cannabis and corporate finance sectors to facilitate innovations and industry growth. I believe it's important to frequently re-visit and convey that mission to ensure the long-term success of our brand."

CannAmericanCorp.com also extends an invitation to potential partners, provides shareholders with essential information such as news and stock information, and demonstrates the Company's ability to evolve with the broader market and consumer trends.

"Cann American has consistently adapted to changes in legislation and increased consumer demand for legal cannabis and hemp products. As we continue to identify new opportunities, our website will convey this progress to anyone following our growth story," says Black. "If we've learned anything in the last two years, it's that adaption is crucial for success. As the cannabis, consumer and tech markets continue to change, we are pleased to unveil a new website that shows where we're focused and why."

About Cann American Corp.

Cann American was formed in 2015 with an initial focus on developing legal cannabis industry infrastructure projects in Northern California. Now a publicly traded company under symbol (CNNA), Cann American Corp., through its subsidiaries, has expanded its focus toward developing assets, technologies and acquisitions nationally in the legal cannabis and hemp industries.

For more information, visit the company's website at http://www.CannAmericanCorp.com/.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

