Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Exercise of Options and Director Share Dealing

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
5 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2021 / Jadestone Energy plc (the "Company" or "Jadestone") (

TSX:JSE, Financial)(OTC PINK:JADSF), an independent oil and gas production company focused on the Asia-Pacific region, announces that on 17 December 2021, Dan Young, an Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer of Jadestone, exercised options over a total of 1,700,000 shares, being 650,000 ordinary shares with the exercise price of GBP 0.2801 per share, 300,000 ordinary shares with the exercise price of GBP 0.2763 per share, 250,000 ordinary shares with the exercise price of GBP 0.3558 per share and 500,000 ordinary shares with the exercise price of GBP 0.4883 per share.

The option exercise was net settled, resulting in the issue of 961,660 ordinary shares against payment of £0.001 per share by Mr. Young.

Following this transaction, Mr. Young will hold a total of 1,179,579 ordinary shares, which represents 0.25% of the Company's issued share capital.

The FCA notification, made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, is appended below and gives further details on the transaction described above.

1

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")

(a)

Name

Daniel Patrick Young

2

Reason for the notification

(a)

Position/status

Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer

(b)

Initial notification/amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the Issuer

(a)

Name

Jadestone Energy plc

(b)

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380076GWJ8XDYKVQ37

4

Details of the transaction(s)

Section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

(a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.001

(b)

Identification Code

GB00BLR71299

(c)

Nature of the transaction

a) Exercise of options to acquire 650,000 ordinary shares at £0.2801 per share

b) Exercise of options to acquire 300,000 ordinary shares at £0.2763 per share

c) Exercise of options to acquire 250,000 ordinary shares at £0.3558 per share

d) Exercise of options to acquire 500,000 ordinary shares at £0.4883 per share

e) Disposal of 738,340 ordinary shares under net settlement arrangement at £0.81 per share

f) Purchase of 961,660 ordinary shares against payment of £0.001 per share by the option holder

(d)

Currency

GBP

(e)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)

a) £0.2801 650,000

b) £0.2763 300,000

c) £0.3558 250,000

d) £0.4883 500,000

e) £0.81 738,340

f) £0.001 961,660

(f)

Aggregated information

961,660 ordinary shares purchased at a price of £0.001

(g)

Date of the transaction

17 December 2021

(h)

Place of the transaction

Outside of a trading venue

For further information, please contact:

Jadestone Energy plc
Paul Blakeley, President and CEO+65 6324 0359 (Singapore)
Dan Young, CFO
Phil Corbett, Investor Relations Manager+44 7713 687467 (UK)
[email protected]
Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nomad, Joint Broker)+44 (0) 20 7710 7600 (UK)
Callum Stewart
Jason Grossman
Ashton Clanfield
Jefferies International Limited (Joint Broker)+44 (0) 20 7029 8000 (UK)
Tony White
Will Soutar
Camarco (Public Relations Advisor)+44 (0) 203 757 4980 (UK)
Billy Clegg[email protected]
James Crothers

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Jadestone Energy PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/678623/Jadestone-Energy-PLC-Announces-Exercise-of-Options-and-Director-Share-Dealing

img.ashx?id=678623

