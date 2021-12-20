The Procure Space ETF (UFO) Conducts Semi-Annual Rebalance

8 newly public space-related companies added to the fund

LEVITTOWN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2021 / ProcureAM, a wholly owned subsidiary of Procure Holdings, LLC, today announces results of its semi-annual rebalance and reconstitution for the Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO) ― the world's first exchange-traded fund (ETF) to offer pure-play exposure to the global space economy.

The following companies have been added to the fund's portfolio, effective as of Dec. 20, 2021.

Arqit Quantum (ARQQ): A cybersecurity company, Arqit Quantum plans to supply quantum encryption services via satellite to secure networked devices (on Earth) against sophisticated cyber threats.

Astra Space (ASTR): Astra Space is a launch company that designs, tests, manufactures and operates orbital launch vehicles to support satellite operators offering a wide variety of space-based applications.

BlackSky Technology (BKSY): A leading provider of real-time geospatial intelligence, BlackSky Technology monitors activities and facilities by leveraging its satellite constellation and a network of other sensors from around the world.

Momentus (MNTS): Momentus seeks to become a leader for in-space transportation, satellite-as-a-service and in-orbit satellite servicing.

Mynaric (MYNA): A laser-based communication company, Mynaric enables high data rate and long-distance transmission between moving objects for terrestrial, airborne and space applications.

Redwire (RDW): Redwire ownsmultiple infrastructure-related entities, which focus on manufacturing, 3D printing, servicing and assembly in space, as well as space domain awareness.

Rocket Lab (RKLB): A launch and satellite manufacturing company, Rocket Lab delivers launch services, spacecraft components, satellites and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions.

Spire Global (SPIR): Spire Global is a data and analytics company that uses satellite technology to provide advanced maritime, aviation and weather tracking.

All aforementioned companies hit the U.S. public market within the last six months via special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) or the traditional initial public offering (IPO) process.

"The surge in space-related companies going public signifies that investors are ready to take the space economy seriously," said Andrew Chanin, Co-Founder and CEO of ProcureAM. "We're thrilled that as the space economy grows and evolves, we can continue to expand UFO's pure-play exposure to the most cutting-edge technologies across the space sector."

UFO's underlying index, the S-Network Space Index, was created by seasoned space industry analyst Micah Walter-Range, former Director of Research and Analysis for the non-profit Space Foundation. The index is carefully maintained using a defined rules-based methodology overseen by an impartial Index Committee and requires at least 80% of components to receive a majority of their revenue from space-related activities.

About ProcureAM

ProcureAM, LLC (ProcureAM) is an innovative exchange-traded product (ETP) issuer based in Levittown, Pennsylvania. Established by renowned industry veterans Robert Tull and Andrew Chanin, ProcureAM offers a unique platform for the creation of both proprietary and partnered ETPs. ProcureAM listens to clients and endeavors to provide investors with access to distinct investment opportunities. Whether you are looking to invest in ETPs or create one, contact ProcureAM to explore your performance potential: www.ProcureETFs.com.

For a complete list of holdings in UFO, visit: https://procureetfs.com/ufo/. Fund holdings and sector allocations are subject to change at any time and should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

Please consider the Funds investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses carefully before you invest. This and other important information is contained in the Fund's summary prospectus and prospectus, which can be obtained by visiting procureetfs.com. Read carefully before you invest.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. The Fund is also subject to the following risks: Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the funds. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

﻿Aerospace and defense companies can be significantly affected by government aerospace and defense regulation and spending policies. The exploration of space by private industry and the harvesting of space assets is a business based in future and is witnessing new entrants into the market. Investments in the Fund will be riskier than traditional investments in established industry sectors. The Fund is considered to be concentrated in securities of companies that operate or utilize satellites which are subject to manufacturing delays, launch delays or failures, and operational and environmental risks that could limit their ability to utilize the satellites needed to deliver services to customers. Investing in foreign securities are volatile, harder to price, and less liquid than U.S. securities. Securities of small- and mid-capitalization companies may experience much more price volatility, greater spreads between their bid and ask prices and significantly lower trading volumes than securities issued by large, more established companies. The Fund is not actively managed so it would not take defensive positions in declining markets unless such positions are reflected in the underlying index. Please refer to the summary prospectus for a more detailed explanation of the Funds' principal risks. It is not possible to invest in an index.

The S-Network Space Index focuses on companies that are significantly engaged in space-related activities. Index constituents span multiple industries, including satellite-based consumer products and services, rocket and satellite manufacturing, space technology hardware, and space-based imagery and intelligence services. Approximately 80 percent of companies in the index derive the majority of revenues directly from their involvement in the space industry.

UFO is distributed by Quasar Distributors LLC.

