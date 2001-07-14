Logo
Score! Cinemark Teams Up with ESPN to Bring College Football Playoff Games to the Big Screen

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Cinemark+Holdings%2C+Inc.%2C one of the world’s largest and most influential movie theatre companies, today announced it is teaming up with ESPN to bring some of college football’s most exciting and prestigious games to the big screen, only at Cinemark theatres. This postseason, fans can catch the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl and the biggest game of all, the College Football Playoff National Championship, at select U.S. theatres.

“We are thrilled to offer an incredible opportunity for college football fans to gather and cheer on their teams in our immersive auditoriums with larger-than-life screens and surround sound,” said Justin McDaniel, Cinemark SVP Global Content. “This collaboration with ESPN brings together the best in college football and exhibition for a one-of-a-kind viewing experience that will make people feel like they are part of the on-field action.”

No. 1 Alabama will square off against No. 4 Cincinnati in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on Friday, Dec. 31, at 3:30 p.m. ET. Immediately following, No. 2 Michigan will take on No. 3 Georgia at 7:30 p.m. ET in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl. The winners of the two games will go head-to-head for the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10 at 8 p.m. ET. All showings will include ESPN’s live pre-game studio programming.

The local markets for all four CFP semifinalists will feature theatres providing this unique experience. The full list of markets includes:

  • Alabama
    • Huntsville
  • California
    • Los Angeles
    • Sacramento
    • San Francisco
  • Colorado
    • Colorado Springs
  • Connecticut
    • Hartford
  • Florida
    • Jacksonville
  • Georgia
    • Atlanta
  • Louisiana
    • Baton Rouge
  • Maryland
    • Baltimore
  • Michigan
    • Detroit
  • Mississippi
    • Jackson
  • New Mexico
    • Albuquerque
  • Nevada
    • Las Vegas
  • New York
    • Rochester
  • Ohio
    • Cincinnati
    • Cleveland
    • Columbus
    • Dayton
  • Oklahoma
    • Oklahoma City
  • Oregon
    • Eugene
  • Texas
    • Austin
    • Dallas
    • El Paso
    • Houston
  • Utah
    • Salt Lake City
  • Washington
    • Seattle

Enthusiasts who want to see the games in theatres can reserve their seat when they purchase a $10 concessions package. Fans will score special prizes after each contest based on the winning team. Sales kick off TODAY. For information on participating theatres and to purchase concessions packages, visit Cinemark.com%2FCFP or the Cinemark mobile app.

About Cinemark Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Plano, TX, Cinemark (NYSE: CNK) is one of the largest and most influential movie theatre companies in the world. Cinemark’s circuit, comprised of various brands that also include Century, Tinseltown and Rave, operates 524 theatres (324 U.S., 200 South and Central America) with 5,897 screens (4,440 U.S., 1,457 South and Central America) in 42 states domestically and 15 countries throughout South and Central America. Cinemark consistently provides an extraordinary guest experience from the initial ticket purchase to the closing credits, including Movie Club, the first U.S. exhibitor-launched subscription program; the highest Luxury Lounger recliner seat penetration among the major players; XD - the No. 1 exhibitor-brand premium large format; and expansive food and beverage options to further enhance the moviegoing experience. For more information go to https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.cinemark.com%2F.

About ESPN

ESPN, Inc., is the world’s leading multinational, multimedia sports entertainment brand, featuring an unmatched portfolio of sports assets. It is comprised of nine U.S. 24-hour television networks (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNEWS, ESPNU, ESPN Classic, ESPN Deportes, Longhorn Network, SEC Network and ACC Network; five with HD simulcast services – ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS and ESPN Deportes). Other businesses include direct-to-consumer video service ESPN+, ESPN Audio (broadcast, satellite, digital, podcasts), an array of digital services (ESPN.com and many other sites, ESPN App, fantasy games and more), multi-screen ESPN3, ESPN International (26 networks, syndication, radio, digital), consumer products, ESPN Events and espnW. Based in Bristol, Conn., ESPN is 80 percent owned by ABC, Inc., which is an indirect subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company. Hearst holds a 20 percent interest in ESPN.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211220005613/en/

