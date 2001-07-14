Home of College World Series to Be Named 'Charles Schwab Field Omaha'

The Charles Schwab Corporation today announced the company is retaining exclusive naming rights to the home of the NCAA Division I Men’s College World Series through 2029, which it obtained from its October 2020 acquisition of TD Ameritrade. Effective in 2022, the 24,000-seat baseball stadium and entertainment complex in downtown Omaha will be renamed, Charles Schwab Field Omaha. The firm also revealed new branding signage for the venue.

The agreement with the Metropolitan Entertainment & Convention Authority (MECA) in Omaha calls for interior and exterior signage featuring Charles Schwab branding and represents Schwab’s long-term commitment to the community, its growth and the economic development of Omaha.

“We are excited and honored to play a role in maintaining the bond the College World Series venue has with the great city of Omaha and the more than seven decades of tradition that comes with the event,” said Jonathan Craig, Managing Director, Investor Services & Marketing at Charles Schwab. “Today’s announcement signifies our continued commitment to the people of Omaha and to baseball fans from across the country who visit the city each year.”

“Between their community presence and storied success, we are certain that Charles Schwab will be an excellent naming rights partner,” said Roger Dixon, President and CEO of MECA. “We will continue to assure that Charles Schwab Field Omaha remains a top tier facility while helping to oversee its massive rebranding efforts in the new year.”

Previously named “TD Ameritrade Park Omaha”, the stadium – located in the heart of the city’s north downtown area – is a nationally recognized sports and entertainment complex which opened in 2011 and has been home to the College World Series ever since, carrying the legacy of the series in Omaha which came to the city in 1950. In 2009, prior to the facility’s completion, TD Ameritrade assumed the naming rights to the stadium for 20 years until Charles Schwab completed the acquisition of the Omaha-based financial firm in 2020.

Charles Schwab Field Omaha features a 360-degree walk-around concourse with fan-friendly views of the field. The naming rights agreement includes exterior and interior building signage as well as branding on many items as part of operations of the facility.

Schwab Remains Employer of Choice in Omaha and Across the Country

Charles Schwab currently has nearly 2,200 employees based in Omaha with plans for additional growth. The company’s focus on developing a talented, diverse workforce while fostering a culture of service within communities such as Omaha, has resulted in the company’s recognition as a top place to work in the major markets that Schwab serves. Schwab has routinely been named as one of Fortune magazine’s top 50 World's Most Admired Companies.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a leading provider of financial services, with 32.9 million active brokerage accounts, 2.2 million corporate retirement plan participants, 1.6 million banking accounts, and $7.92 trillion in client assets as of November 30, 2021. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company provides a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services to individual investors and independent investment advisors. Its broker-dealer subsidiaries, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc., TD Ameritrade, Inc., and TD Ameritrade Clearing, Inc., (members SIPC, www.sipc.org), and their affiliates offer a complete range of investment services and products including an extensive selection of mutual funds; financial planning and investment advice; retirement plan and equity compensation plan services; referrals to independent, fee-based investment advisors; and custodial, operational and trading support for independent, fee-based investment advisors through Schwab Advisor Services. Its primary banking subsidiary, Charles Schwab Bank, SSB (member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender), provides banking and lending services and products. More information is available at www.aboutschwab.com.

TD Ameritrade, Inc. and TD Ameritrade Clearing, Inc. are separate but affiliated companies and subsidiaries of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

About MECA

The Metropolitan Entertainment & Convention Authority (MECA) is a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization that builds and manages public event venues in Omaha, Nebraska. The formal operations of MECA commenced on August 25, 2000, with the signing of a 99-year Lease and Development Agreement with the City of Omaha. The cost to build CHI Health Center Omaha was $291 million, funded through a public-private arrangement. The private sector donated $75 million, and the public sector contributed $216 million. CHI Health Center Omaha opened in 2003.

In light of this unprecedented level of private support for a public arena the 99-year agreement assigned MECA to exclusively operate their facilities at its discretion. MECA is governed by a board of five appointed, independent directors and managed by a dedicated management team. Board members are named by the City of Omaha with appointments rotating between the City Council and Mayor.

Another public-private arrangement was completed to create a new home for the NCAA Division I Men’s College World Series. In 2009, MECA broke ground on north downtown Omaha’s ballpark, which hosted its first game in June of 2011. The stadium is home to the Men’s College World Series as well as the Creighton Bluejays men’s baseball team and has hosted numerous other events such as the Big Ten and Big East Tournaments.

