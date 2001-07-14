Logo
Customers Save More Than $6 Billion With ComEd Energy Efficiency Program

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

ComEd customers saved a total of more than $6 billion on their energy bills as a result of the company’s energy efficiency program that launched in 2008. The ComEd Energy Efficiency Program is one of the largest programs in the nation offering residents, businesses and the public sector a variety of options that help them cut back on their energy use, which reduces energy bills and helps the environment.

Since 2008, the program helped customers save enough energy to power more than 6.5 million homes for one year, the equivalent of removing more than 6 million cars off the road for one year and reducing over 61 billion pounds of carbon emissions that contribute to climate change into the air.

“ComEd remains committed to safely delivering the clean, reliable and affordable energy our families, communities and businesses depend on to power their lives,” said Erica Borggren, vice president of customer solutions at ComEd. “For over 13 years, our energy efficiency offerings have empowered residential and business customers to take control of their energy use, while helping hard-working families – many facing economic hardships – to reduce their electric bills and save money.”

For more information on the ComEd Energy Efficiency Program and to enroll, visit ComEd.com%2FHomeSavings for residential customers and ComEd.com%2FBizSavings for business customers.

ComEd also offers the following energy-saving tips to help customers safely prepare their homes for winter weather, manage their energy use and reduce their electricity bills.

  • During the heating season, set your thermostat at as low a temperature as possible to maintain personal comfort. The U.S. Department of Energy recommends setting thermostats to 68°F when you are home and need heating.
  • During the heating season, open south-facing window shades that receive sunlight and let the sun heat your home during the day. Then close the shades during the night to help insulate your home.
  • If you have a furnace, change the air filters for your air handler at least once every three months.
  • Minimize the use of supplemental electric heaters, such as portable space heaters.
  • Insulate outlets and light switches that separate your home from the outdoors. Insulating these areas can reduce drafts, keep your home more comfortable, and cut costs. Look for an Underwriters Laboratories (UL) listed fire-retardant plastic foam gasket that is pre-shaped to fit an outlet or light switch precisely.
  • Seal air leaks tosave you up to 20 percent on your heating and cooling costs. In most homes, the impact of air leaks on your energy use is similar to leaving a window open. To make your home more comfortable, weatherstrip windows and doors and seal cracks in your walls with caulk or foam. This can be a do-it-yourself project, or you can hire a professional if you prefer.

ComEd is a unit of Chicago-based Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC), a Fortune 100 energy company with approximately 10 million electricity and natural gas customers – the largest number of customers in the U.S. ComEd powers the lives of more than 4 million customers across northern Illinois, or 70 percent of the state’s population. For more information visit ComEd.com and connect with the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211220005666r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211220005666/en/

