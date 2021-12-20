Norfolk Southern incentive advances sustainability while tackling supply-chain congestion and supporting growth

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Norfolk Southern incentive advances sustainability while tackling supply-chain congestion and supporting growth

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Dual Mission Reward Program pilot aims for intermodal marketplace efficiencies

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, Dec. 20, 2021

ATLANTA, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (

NYSE:NSC, Financial) has rolled out a pilot incentive program for intermodal shipping partners that aims to drive market efficiencies, grow capacity at its international intermodal terminals, and advance key sustainability goals.

Norfolk_Southern_Corporation_Logo.jpg

Dual Mission Reward Program pilot aims for intermodal marketplace efficiencies

The Dual Mission Reward Program is being tested at Landers Intermodal Facility in Chicago, the company's largest terminal handling international freight, and at the railroad's Kansas City Intermodal Facility. Under the industry-first pilot, truck carriers and steamship lines can earn a $200 incentive every time a drayage driver brings in and departs with a shipping container, completing a "dual mission."

Norfolk Southern developed the initiative while brainstorming with customers and truckers on ways to help unclog pandemic-related bottlenecks across the transportation supply-chain. Beyond increasing efficiencies, the initiative has the potential to generate significant sustainability benefits.

"Trucks leaving the terminal that were formerly empty now become loaded, productive miles for the truckers," said D'Andrae Larry, group vice president of international marketing at Norfolk Southern. "The amount of truck time saved by gaining an immediate load versus leaving the terminal to find a load, the emissions reduction, the employee productivity gains are all wins for sustainability in the marketplace."

At Landers alone, Norfolk Southern calculates the initiative has the potential to eliminate roughly 46,000 truck trips, reduce fuel use by 546,000 gallons, and avoid over 5,600 metric tons of carbon emissions annually if truckers complete a dual mission at least 50% of the time.

"This program offers an innovative solution to a supply-chain issue that's a win for everybody – the truck drivers, the environment, local communities, and us," said Josh Raglin, chief sustainability officer at Norfolk Southern. "This is a perfect example of how we are applying a sustainability mindset to everyday business situations."

Norfolk Southern plays a vital role in the global marketplace. Over the past three years, the railroad has transported an average 1.5 million containers and trailers annually of international goods that move on rails, trucks, and ships during some part of their journey between the United States and Asia, Europe, and other global destinations. That's roughly 20% of the company's total average traffic volumes in those years.

Currently, truckers who deliver an international container to a Norfolk Southern intermodal terminal leave empty about 85% of the time. That's due largely to marketplace challenges associated with coordinating the journey of containers between customers in the U.S. and abroad. Norfolk Southern pays the $200 reward once a truck carrier or steamship line completes dual missions at least half the time over a certain period.

Increasing fluidity and throughput of freight moving through the terminals creates capacity, enabling Norfolk Southern to support customers' growth while sharing an incentive with the marketplace, Larry added.

"We continually look for ways to partner with our customers and the marketplace to drive efficiency and achieve our goals for growth and productivity," Larry said.

Customers seeking additional information about the program can contact Norfolk Southern Intermodal Customer Service at 800-497-2919.

About Norfolk Southern
Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) is one of the nation's premier transportation companies, moving the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Norfolk Southern connects customers to markets and communities to economic opportunity, with safe, reliable, and cost-effective shipping solutions. The company's service area includes 22 states and the District of Columbia, every major container port in the eastern United States, and a majority of the U.S. population and manufacturing base.

favicon.png?sn=PH13265&sd=2021-12-20 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/norfolk-southern-incentive-advances-sustainability-while-tackling-supply-chain-congestion-and-supporting-growth-301448373.html

SOURCE Norfolk Southern Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH13265&Transmission_Id=202112201231PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH13265&DateId=20211220
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment