American Water and American Water Charitable Foundation Provide $40,000 Donation to Center for Aquatic Sciences

American+Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, and the American+Water+Charitable+Foundation (AWCF), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created by American Water, today announced a $40,000 donation to the Center for Aquatic Sciences in support of their 2022 Community and Urban Science Enrichment (CAUSE) Summer Camp Program.

“American Water and the American Water Charitable Foundation are proud to continue our partnership with the Center for Aquatic Sciences by funding the Center’s CAUSE summer camp program for a third year,” said Carrie Williams, president of the American Water Charitable Foundation. “As neighbors on the Camden Waterfront, we are both dedicated to strengthening and improving educational opportunities for Camden’s youth and supporting the next generation of environmental leaders.”

CAUSE is the Center for Aquatic Sciences’ flagship program and has been serving youth since 1993, with the goals of:

Strengthening STEM academic preparedness for Camden teens

Increasing diversity in STEM career fields

Creating employment opportunities for Camden youth

Providing no-cost STEM enrichment experiences for Camden youth in grades K-12

“The Center for Aquatic Sciences is thankful for our partnership with American Water and the American Water Charitable Foundation. Through this collaboration and support, CAUSE Participants can continue their work as community educators by learning marine biology and environmental science and developing interactive educational tools to help connect Camden City youth and families to their local outdoors. The program aims at nurturing environmental stewards and empowering youth to be activists for healthier, accessible, and enjoyable ecosystems,” said Brian DuVall, President and CEO of the Center for Aquatic Sciences.

The CAUSE Program has been extremely successful and focuses on intense academics and mentoring of youth. The participants in this program commit about 50 hours a month focusing on personal and professional development, animal handling training and interacting with the community. Since its inception, 100% of students have graduated high school. It has provided opportunities for more than 300+ teens as interns, and 3,000+ children as campers.

About Center for Aquatic Sciences

Founded in 1989, the Center for Aquatic Sciences is in the midst of its 30thyear of advancing the understanding of and concern for aquatic animals and their habitats. The Center’s mission is: “Education and youth development through promoting the understanding, appreciation and protection of aquatic life and habitats.” In performing this mission, the Center strives to be a responsible member of the community, assisting in its economic and social redevelopment by providing opportunities for education, enrichment and employment.

About American Water Charitable Foundation

Established in 2010 with a founding contribution from American Water, the American Water Charitable Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides a formal way to demonstrate the company’s ongoing commitment to being a good neighbor, citizen, and contributor to the communities where American Water and its employees live, work and operate. The Foundation helps support American Water employee-identified nonprofit endeavors. More information can be found online at amwater.com/corporate-responsibility.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,500 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to an estimated 14 million people in 25 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

