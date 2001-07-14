NextGen Enterprise Leveraged by El Centro Family Health to Provide Growing Array of Health Services

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

NextGen Enterprise Leveraged by El Centro Family Health to Provide Growing Array of Health Services

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, today announced that El Centro Family Health (El Centro), a nonprofit federally qualified health center (FQHC) that provides medical, behavioral health, dental and school-based clinics throughout northern New Mexico, has selected the NextGen%26reg%3B+Enterprise platform to serve its rapidly expanding community. This solution includes NextGen® Enterprise Electronic Health Records (EHR), NextGen%26reg%3B+Practice+Management , NextGen%26reg%3B+Patient+Experience+Platform, NextGen%26reg%3B+EDI (electronic data interchange), NextGen%26reg%3B+Behavioral+Health+Suite, and NextGen+Virtual+Visits™.

El Centro’s mission: to provide affordable, accessible and top-quality healthcare to people of all ages throughout northern New Mexico—with a whole-person focus on developing a healthy mind, body andspirit. After a thorough analysis of its diverse and growing array of services, the health center entrusted NextGen Healthcare to implement an appropriately integrated and seamless technology solution to increase efficiency and improve patient outcomes.

“We are facing exciting growth and rapid change as an organization,” said Lore Pease, chief executive officer of El Centro Family Health. “As we enhance our capabilities to serve our increasing number of patients, we realize that we need a platform equipped and ready to serve larger groups. We are thrilled to implement NextGen Healthcare’s integrated solutions. We know this comprehensive platform will benefit both staff and clients, including a more coordinated process—where previously disparate records are now integrated from check-in all the way through billing.”

“We are proud that El Centro has adopted our health IT solution to support their growth, enabling the center to provide care to more patients,” said Srinivas (Sri) Velamoor, chief growth & strategy officer for NextGen Healthcare. “El Centro is a prime example of a community-based health center that is at the forefront of providing not only medical resources, but health education to the entire community as well. We applaud their forward-thinking efforts in integrated whole-person care and are honored to assist in the center’s mission.”

About NextGen Enterprise and NextGen Behavioral Health Suite

NextGen Behavioral Health Suite integrates seamlessly into NextGen Enterprise Electronic Health Records (EHR)—a best-in-class solution as designated by KLAS Research this year. The industry-leading platform with NextGen Behavioral Health Suite integrates comprehensive physical, behavioral, and oral health in one software solution. The integrated solutions enable better care coordination between primary care and mental health providers.

About El Centro Family Health

El Centro Family Health provides affordable, accessible, quality healthcare to the people of Northern New Mexico, serving 18,750patients annually. Their network of clinics and cooperative programs offers vital services such as medical, dental, behavioral health, and basic health education in a nurturing and supportive environment. They serve the primary healthcare needs of the people of the largely rural region while also striving to preserve the unique culture, traditions, and history that define life in Northern New Mexico. For more information, go to www.ecfh.org

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions. We are empowering the transformation of ambulatory care—partnering with medical, behavioral and dental providers in their journey to value-based care to make healthcare better for everyone. We go beyond EHR and PM. Our integrated solutions help increase clinical productivity, enrich the patient experience, and ensure healthy financial outcomes. We believe in better. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211220005701r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211220005701/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment