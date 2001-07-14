Logo
Sensormatic Solutions by Johnson Controls Releases Super Saturday Shopper Traffic Insights

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
1 minutes ago
Sensormatic+Solutions, the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson+Controls, today released in-store shopper traffic data for U.S. brick-and-mortar retail stores and shopping centers on Super Saturday (Dec. 18), the last Saturday before Christmas. These insights are informed by retail traffic data analytics within the company’s intelligent operating platform, Sensormatic+IQ.

Compared to 2019, the last pre-pandemic year, shopper traffic on Super Saturday was down -26.3% in 2021. Compared to 2020, Super Saturday shopper traffic increased by 19.4%.

“For the last five years, Super Saturday is the second busiest shopping day in the U.S., falling only behind Black Friday,” said Peter McCall, senior manager of retail consulting, Sensormatic Solutions. “There were only three Saturdays in December leading up to Christmas Day this year. As we expected, Super Saturday remains a big part of consumers’ holiday shopping plans to grab last-minute items with supply chain issues delaying the arrival of online orders in time for holiday celebrations.”

Tracking the Busiest Days

Sensormatic Solutions released its predictions for the Global+Top+Busiest+Holiday+Shopping+Days and Super Saturday ranked in the top five on 14 out of 17 countries’ lists. In the U.S., Super Saturday ranks second to Black Friday. This year on Black Friday (Nov. 26), traffic declined -28.3% compared to 2019, but increased 47.5% compared to 2020.

For additional information on the 2021 holiday season, follow along on LinkedIn and Twitter using #SensormaticHolidays2021, and check out the following:

Sensormatic+IQ, is a vital component of Johnson Controls OpenBlue technologies and innovations which promotes healthy people, healthy places and healthy planet. Sensormatic Solutions is helping retailers solve complex challenges related to consumer confidence, health and safety as part of its mission.

About Johnson Controls

At Johnson Controls (

NYSE:JCI, Financial) we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

With a history of more than 135 years of innovation, Johnson Controls delivers the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through its comprehensive digital offering OpenBlue. With a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world's largest portfolio of building technology, software as well as service solutions with some of the most trusted names in the industry. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us %40johnsoncontrols+on+Twitter.

About Sensormatic Solutions

Sensormatic Solutions is the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls powering operational excellence at scale and enabling smart and connected shopper engagement. Our intelligent digital operating platform – Sensormatic IQ – combines the full Sensormatic Solutions portfolio, including third-party data to deliver unmatched insights into shopper experience, inventory intelligence, loss prevention and operational effectiveness with advanced technologies, like AI and Machine Learning. This enables retailers to act on prescriptive and predictive data-driven outcomes to confidently move into the future. Please visit Sensormatic+Solutions or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and our YouTube+channel.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211220005730/en/

