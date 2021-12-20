Southern Company Gas announces the election of Bret Lane as the latest board director

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Southern Company Gas announces the election of Bret Lane as the latest board director

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Just now
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, Dec. 20, 2021

ATLANTA, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company Gas has announced the election of Bret Lane, former chairman and chief executive officer of Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), to its board of directors.

Southern_Company_Gas_Bret_Lane.jpg

Bret Lane joins Southern Company Gas board of directors

"I'm pleased to welcome Bret. His leadership and clean energy vision helped position SoCalGas as one of the cleanest gas utilities in the nation. We look forward to having his valuable, innovative insights at Southern Company Gas as we work together to build and advance a clean, sustainable energy future for our customers and communities," said Kim Greene, chairman, president and CEO of Southern Company Gas.

Lane has more than 38 years of executive and management experience between SoCalGas and San Diego Gas & Electric, both subsidiaries of Sempra Energy.

Prior to his role as SoCalGas' chairman and CEO, Lane served as president and chief operating officer for the company, managing all operations related to the safe, efficient delivery of natural gas services while leading strategy development focused on energy reliability and affordability. During this time, he also chaired the internal finance committee to deploy $1.5 billion of capital to enhance the safety and reliability of operating systems.

His additional executive leadership experience includes the role of chief environmental officer and several vice presidencies ranging from labor relations, safety, operations and systems integrity.

He previously served on the board of directors of Gas Technology Institute and the American Gas Association. Lane's election to the Southern Company Gas board became effective in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Southern Company Gas is a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (

NYSE:SO, Financial), America's premier energy company. Southern Company Gas serves approximately 4.3 million natural gas utility customers through its regulated distribution companies in four states with approximately 666,000 retail customers through its companies that market natural gas. Other nonutility businesses include investments in interstate pipelines and ownership and operation of natural gas storage facilities. For more information, visit southerncompanygas.com.

SOCO_Gas_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CL13146&sd=2021-12-20 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southern-company-gas-announces-the-election-of-bret-lane-as-the-latest-board-director-301448385.html

SOURCE Southern Company Gas

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL13146&Transmission_Id=202112201245PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL13146&DateId=20211220
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment