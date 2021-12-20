HHI Group to Present Smart Shipping Mobility at CES Debut in 2022

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

HHI Group to Present Smart Shipping Mobility at CES Debut in 2022

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Just now
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 20, 2021

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Group will attend CES 2022, making its debut at the global tech-industry trade show, held from January 5 to 8 in Las Vegas.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8998251-hhi-group-smart-shipping-mobility-ces/

HHI Group, which includes the world's largest shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries, will offer a glimpse into the future of shipping mobility, with emphasis on autonomous navigation. Its booth will present cutting edge industrial machinery, merging AI with robot technology and introduce its vision into the future in the field of energy.

HHI Group's booth will feature:

  • Avikus autonomous navigational system
  • Robotics in industrial and daily technology
  • Offshore hydrogen value chain

Avikus is HHI Group's in-house venture specializing in developing autonomous navigational systems. It became Korea's first company to successfully demonstrate a fully autonomous navigation of a 12-passenger cruise ship in June 2021.

Avikus will showcase its autonomous navigation capabilities, using a six-meter leisure boat and demonstrating with the use of LEDs how the technology can be used in ocean shipping. Visitors can board the boat and experience a navigational simulation game using VR technology.

"The autonomous navigation technology allows an easier access to maritime leisure activities, provide innovations in logistics and transform all aspects of marine development," said the Group's spokesperson. "Avikus will become the world's first company to conduct an autonomous navigation of a large-scale commercial vessel in the ocean early next year."

The Group's industrial construction machinery units Hyundai Doosan Infracore and Hyundai Construction Equipment will highlight its robotic industrial equipment and remote-control capabilities that provide safe and effective solutions in the building process from surveys, measuring, and operational planning to actual construction. This section features an interactive game that allows visitors to build a marine city in a simulated version, while helping them easily understand the solutions of HHI Group's industrial robotics. Hyundai Robotics will display service robots that can provide everyday robotic solutions ranging from food and beverages to anti-viral and disinfection services.

HHI Group will also present its blueprint for an offshore hydrogen value chain. Its network of units - Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, Hyundai Heavy Industries, Hyundai Oilbank, and Hyundai Electric - boasts a unique business structure and technological capacity to cover full hydrogen value chains. It will install a 3.6-meter offshore wind generator and its model of a hydrogen-powered ship, while offering a video presentation on its overall value chain.

CruisingBoat_1639752582347-HR.jpg
HyundaiDoosanInfra_1639752671242-HR.jpg
MobileServiceRobot_1639752727560-HR.jpg
Robotsmanufacturing_1639752823891-HR.jpg
manufacturingrobots_1639755563532-HR.jpg

favicon.png?sn=AQ11735&sd=2021-12-20 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hhi-group-to-present-smart-shipping-mobility-at-ces-debut-in-2022-301448299.html

SOURCE Hyundai Heavy Industries Group

rt.gif?NewsItemId=AQ11735&Transmission_Id=202112201200PR_NEWS_USPR_____AQ11735&DateId=20211220
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment