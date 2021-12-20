Logo
2022 Jeep® Grand Cherokee L Introduces Even More Advanced Technology and Connectivity for Driver and Passengers

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Just now
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Dec. 20, 2021

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Stellantis_Jeep_Grand_Cherokee_L.jpg

  • 2022 Jeep® Grand Cherokee L adds new premium technologies and features, including:
    • Segment-exclusive 10.25-inch front passenger interactive display
    • Dual 10.1-inch rear seat entertainment displays with built-in Amazon Fire TV
  • New Limited Black and Summit High Altitude packages include distinct exterior accents and unique wheel designs (late availability)
  • Three new exterior colors: Ember, Hydro Blue and Midnight Sky
  • 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L models are available for purchase through Jeep brand dealerships

The Jeep® brand continues to expand high-tech offerings to its new Grand Cherokee family of vehicles, bringing Amazon Fire TV for Auto, a new 10.25-inch front passenger interactive display, new appearance packages and several new exterior colors to the 2022 model year Jeep Grand Cherokee L.

"The all-new Jeep Grand Cherokee L broke new boundaries and turned heads when it debuted, with its first-ever three rows of seating paired with legendary Jeep 4x4 capability, as well as for its stunning interior and next-generation technologies," said Jim Morrison, Vice President and Head of Jeep brand – North America. "For the 2022 model year, the Grand Cherokee L gets content that we have already announced on the new Grand Cherokee, packing the 2022 model year with new premium features that take the first ever three-row Grand Cherokee to another level, including a class-leading digital screen space to keep the entire family safe and connected on all of their adventures."

To continue reading, please access the entire press release here.

Jeep Brand
Built on 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV brand that brings capability, craftsmanship and versatility to people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a broad portfolio of vehicles that continues to provide owners with a sense of safety and security to handle any journey with confidence. The Jeep vehicle range consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Grand Cherokee 4xe, Renegade and Wrangler and Wrangler 4xe. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep 4x4 lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep brand owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support. The legendary Jeep brand's off-road capability is enhanced by a global electrification initiative that is transforming 4xe into new 4x4 in pursuit of the brand's vision of accomplishing Zero Emission Freedom. A fully electric Jeep 4xe will be offered in every SUV segment by 2025.

Follow Jeep and company news and video on:
Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com
Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com
Jeep brand: www.jeep.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/jeep
Instagram: www.instagram.com/jeep
Twitter: www.twitter.com/jeep
YouTube: www.youtube.com/thejeepchannel or https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

favicon.png?sn=DE13192&sd=2021-12-20 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2022-jeep-grand-cherokee-l-introduces-even-more-advanced-technology-and-connectivity-for-driver-and-passengers-301448357.html

SOURCE Stellantis

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DE13192&Transmission_Id=202112201200PR_NEWS_USPR_____DE13192&DateId=20211220
