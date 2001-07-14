Morgan Stanley Launches Initiative to Advance Equity in Education and Career Outcomes for Underrepresented Groups

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Morgan Stanley Launches Initiative to Advance Equity in Education and Career Outcomes for Underrepresented Groups

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Just now
Article's Main Image

Morgan Stanley today announced the launch of the Institute+for+Inclusion’s (IFI) Equity in Education and Career Consortium. Through collaboration with partner organizations, this initiative will support high school and college students so they can achieve stronger career and financial outcomes. Funded by an initial commitment of $20 million, this initiative will help address systemic inequities in education and career outcomes for young adults from low-to-moderate income backgrounds with a focus on ethnically diverse students.

“With the launch of the Institute for Inclusion in 2020, we reaffirmed our commitment to help drive stronger economic outcomes for underserved groups,” said James P. Gorman, Chairman and CEO, Morgan Stanley, and Chair of the Morgan Stanley Institute for Inclusion. “Knowing that access to education is vital in addressing economic inequalities, investments such as the Equity in Education and Careers Consortium represent actions we can take to help make an impact for students from low-to-moderate income backgrounds."

In partnership with the Morgan Stanley Foundation, the initiative convenes a consortium of partners with proven track records and a high standard of excellence in supporting students in achieving stronger education and career outcomes. The partners primarily serve low-to-moderate income high school and college students in the U.S., many of which are the first generation in their families to attend college. The initial group of partners includes:

“We are investing in solutions that drive greater access to education and social mobility more broadly and have meaningful impact on communities,” said Susan Reid, Global Head of Diversity and Inclusion, Morgan Stanley, and Director of the Morgan Stanley Institute for Inclusion. “We believe this investment will help address racial inequities and drive stronger financial outcomes in the long run for these students and their families.”

The objectives of the Equity in Education and Career Consortium focus on awareness, access, and advancement. The consortium aims to expose students to career paths and opportunities that may not be visible in their communities; broaden students’ skills and networks through training, mentorship and coaching; and create a support system for students throughout their educational and career journeys.

“Supporting diverse communities and young people of color has been a long-standing commitment for the Morgan Stanley Foundation,” said Joan Steinberg, Global Head of Philanthropy and President of the Morgan Stanley Foundation. “We are excited to partner with the Institute for Inclusion to advance the cause of equity and inclusion in tangible ways through investments in targeted programmatic efforts with strategic community partners.”

The Equity in Education and Career Consortium is the Morgan Stanley Institute for Inclusion’s marquee philanthropic initiative to help advance equity in education and careers for diverse communities. This latest effort joins the Firm’s portfolio of offerings aimed at driving greater outcomes for underserved communities, including the Morgan Stanley HBCU+Scholars+Program, which provides full scholarships to students at three prominent historically Black colleges, and the Morgan Stanley Future+Generation+Scholars+program+in+the+U.K.. Additional global partners will be announced as the program is rolled out.

The Morgan Stanley Institute+for+Inclusion, together with our overall commitment to Diversity+and+Inclusion, brings our employees, communities and clients together in a shared commitment to creating a more equitable society. The Institute for Inclusion aims to catalyze and accelerate an integrated and transparent diversity, equity, and inclusion strategy to deliver the full potential of Morgan Stanley and drive meaningful change within the Firm and beyond.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in more than 41 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211220005596r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211220005596/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment