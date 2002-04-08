Logo
NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobiquity Technologies, Inc.( MOBQ) (the “Company”), a leading provider of next-generation advertising, today announced that Dean Julia chief executive officer of Mobiquity Technologies, rang the closing bell at Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square at 4:00 p.m. ET on Friday December 17, 2021.

Dean Julia, CEO of Mobiquity Technologies, commented, "We were honored to celebrate our Nasdaq listing by ringing the closing bell. The successful completion of our $10.3 million public offering was a significant milestone for the Company. With the funds raised, we are well positioned to advance our growth plans which include recruiting sales and support personnel, the purchase of digital media ad space inventory, and the expansion of our technology.”

A webcast of the NASDAQ Closing Bell is available at:

https://www.nasdaq.com/videos/mobiquity-technologies-inc.-rings-the-nasdaq-stock-market-closing-bell

About Mobiquity Technologies
Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. is a next generation, Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company for data and advertising. The Company maintains one of the largest audience databases available to advertisers and marketers through its data services division. Mobiquity Technologies’ Advangelists subsidiary (www.advangelists.com) provides programmatic advertising technologies and insights on consumer behavior. For more information, please visit: https://mobiquitytechnologies.com/

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. Investor Relations
TraDigital IR
Kevin McGrath
+1-646-418-7002
[email protected]

