Valvoline receives Cummins Inc.'s prestigious 2021 Global Supplier Recognition Award

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Just now
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LEXINGTON, Ky., Dec. 20, 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recent ceremony, Valvoline, Inc. (NYSE: VVV) received a 2021 Global Supplier Recognition Award in the category of Global Best Safety Practices, indirect sourcing, from global power leader Cummins, Inc. This honor puts Valvoline in an elite group of Cummins suppliers recognized for supporting the company and partnering for success.

Valvoline_Logo.jpg

Cummins is a corporation of complementary business segments that design, manufacture, distribute, and service a broad portfolio of power solutions, including diesel, natural gas, electric and hybrid powertrains, and powertrain-related components.

Valvoline and Cummins have been partners for more than 25 years, working in tandem since the mid-1990s to develop lubricants for numerous heavy-duty applications, including fluids for vehicles powered by alternative fuels.

In September 2021, Valvoline announced a five-year renewal of their longstanding marketing and technology partnership agreement.

"Valvoline is committed to delivering best-in-class products, service, and support to our customers and partners," said Jamal Muashsher, President, Valvoline Global Products. "We are honored to receive this recognition from Cummins, a global strategic partner for over 25 years, which highlights our consistent approach and relentless spirit to always improve."

"Our suppliers are vital to our success at Cummins; we could not have served our customers so well without them," said Priscila Mendes, Cummins Executive Director – Global Purchasing. "Our 2021 award winners have demonstrated excellence in one or all of the following areas: safety practices, diversity, quality, on-time delivery, innovation, customer service, corporate responsibility and commitment to Cummins' core values. Cummins is proud to partner with our suppliers to enable our customers to succeed and power a more prosperous world."

The winning suppliers are nominated by the respective business units and functional areas from more than 5,000 suppliers to Cummins in the United States.

About Valvoline
Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) is a global leader in vehicle care powering the future of mobility through innovative services and products for vehicles with electric, hybrid and internal combustion powertrains. Established in 1866, the Company introduced the world's first branded motor oil and developed strong brand recognition and customer satisfaction ratings over the years across multiple service and product channels. The Company operates and franchises approximately 1,600 service center locations and is the No. 2 and No. 3 largest chain in the U.S. and Canada, respectively, by number of stores. With sales in more than 140 countries and territories, Valvoline's solutions are available for every engine and drivetrain, including high-mileage and heavy-duty vehicles, and are offered at more than 80,000 locations worldwide. Creating the next generation of advanced automotive solutions, Valvoline has established itself as the world's No. 1 supplier of battery fluids to electric vehicle manufacturers, offering tailored products to help extend vehicle range and efficiency. To learn more, or to find a Valvoline service center near you, visit valvoline.com.

About Cummins
Cummins Inc. is a global technology company designing, manufacturing, distributing and servicing a broad portfolio of reliable, clean power solutions; including diesel, natural gas, hybrid, electric and other alternative solutions. Established in 1919 and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.), Cummins serves customers in more than 190 countries and territories around the world. More information can be found at cummins.com.

TM Trademark, Valvoline or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries
SM Service mark, Valvoline or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

Investor Relations
Sean T. Cornett
+1 859.357.2798
[email protected]

Media Relations
Michele Sparks
+1 859.230.8097
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CL13190&sd=2021-12-20 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/valvoline-receives-cummins-incs-prestigious-2021-global-supplier-recognition-award-301448424.html

SOURCE Valvoline Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL13190&Transmission_Id=202112201331PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL13190&DateId=20211220
