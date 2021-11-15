Logo
VOYAGER DIGITAL ANNOUNCES TRADING OF COMMON SHARES AND VARIABLE VOTING SHARES UNDER SINGLE TRADING SYMBOL TO COMMENCE AS OF MARKET OPEN ON TSX ON DECEMBER 23, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2021

TSX: VOYG
OTCQX: VYGVF
Borse Frankfurt: UCD2

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (TSX: VOYG) (OTCQX: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2), one of the fastest-growing, publicly traded cryptocurrency platforms in the United States, is pleased to announce that its amended share structure, overwhelmingly approved at the annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on December 14, 2021, will be reflected in trading effective as of the opening of the Market on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday December 23, 2021. The amendment in share structure was implemented to ensure Voyager's status as a Foreign Private Issuer and reduce compliance costs. The common shares ("Common Shares") and its newly implemented variable voting shares (the "Variable Voting Shares") will begin trading at the market opening on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the single and current ticker "VOYG". These shares will bear the CUSIP/ISIN number 92919V405/CA92919V405 and will be designated for purposes of trading under the single designation of "Common and Variable Voting Shares" of Voyager.

Voyager_Digital__Canada__Ltd__VOYAGER_DIGITAL_ANNOUNCES_TRADING.jpg

At its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on December 14, 2021, the shareholders of Voyager approved the amendment of its articles (the "Amended Articles"), as further described in its management information circular dated November 15, 2021 (the "Circular"), in order to, among other things:

  • Create and set the terms of a new class of shares of Voyager, being the Variable Voting Shares, including applying coattail terms to such shares; and
  • Amend the terms of the existing Common Shares, including without limitation, by amending the requirements on who may hold Common Shares, which is limited to non-US persons, and applying coattail terms to such shares.

Details of the changes in share structure can be found in the Circular, available under Voyager's profile at www.sedar.com.

In connection with the Amended Articles, Voyager has applied for, and has received certain exemptive relief (the "Decision") from the Canadian securities administrators to enable its Common Shares and Variable Voting Shares to be treated collectively as if they were a single class for certain purposes, including for take-over bid and early warning reporting purposes and to permit the Company to refer to the variable voting shares as variable voting shares.

A copy of the Circular, the Amended Articles and the Decision are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under Voyager's profile.

About Voyager Digital Ltd.
Publicly traded Voyager Digital Ltd.'s (TSX: VOYG) (OTCQX: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2) US subsidiary, Voyager Digital, LLC, is a fast-growing, cryptocurrency platform in the United States founded in 2018 to bring choice, transparency, and cost efficiency to the marketplace. Voyager offers a secure way to trade over 70 different crypto assets using its easy-to-use mobile application and earn rewards up to 12 percent annually on more than 30 cryptocurrencies. Through its subsidiary Coinify ApS, Voyager provides crypto payment solutions for both consumers and merchants around the globe. To learn more about the company, please visit https://www.investvoyager.com.

The TSX has not approved or disapproved of the information contained herein.

Press Contacts

Voyager Digital, Ltd.
Michael Legg
Chief Communications Officer
(212) 547-8807
[email protected]

Voyager Public Relations Team
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=VA13416&sd=2021-12-20 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/voyager-digital-announces-trading-of-common-shares-and-variable-voting-shares-under-single-trading-symbol-to-commence-as-of-market-open-on-tsx-on-december-23-2021-301448457.html

SOURCE Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=VA13416&Transmission_Id=202112201415PR_NEWS_USPR_____VA13416&DateId=20211220
