Hyundai Santa Fe Wins Prestigious 2022 Kelley Blue Book Best Buy Award

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

- Santa Fe Wins 2022 Best Buy Award for the Best 2-Row in the Midsize SUV Segment

- Best Buy Award Helps New Car Buyers Find the Very Best Vehicles by Segment

PR Newswire

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 20, 2021

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai has received a 2022 Kelley Blue Book Best Buy Award for the 2022 Santa Fe in the 2-Row Midsize SUV segment. The Best Buy Awards are the culmination of expert vehicle evaluation and testing of nearly every new vehicle available. The comprehensive process includes an analysis of vehicle-related data, including vehicle transaction prices, 5-Year Cost-to-Own data, consumer reviews, ratings, and retail sales information.

Hyundai_Santa_Fe.jpg

"We are pleased to win the Kelley Blue Book Best Buy Award in the 2-Row Midsize SUV segment for the third year in a row," said Ricky Lao, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor North America. "With four distinct powertrains, hybrid and plug-in versions and a suite of the very latest features and technology, the 2022 Santa Fe is a smart choice for a wide range of SUV buyers."

Kelley Blue Book editors noted that the secret to the Santa Fe's success continues to be its overall excellence, thoroughly proven by Best Buy Award wins in 2020, 2021 and now, 2022.

About Kelley Blue Book (www.kbb.com)
Founded in 1926, Kelley Blue Book,The Trusted Resource®, is the vehicle valuation and information source trusted and relied upon by both consumers and the automotive industry.

Hyundai Motor America
Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 620,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2020, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

Please visit our media website at www.HyundaiNews.com

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram

Hyundai_Motor_America_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA13500&sd=2021-12-20 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyundai-santa-fe-wins-prestigious-2022-kelley-blue-book-best-buy-award-301448481.html

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA13500&Transmission_Id=202112201448PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA13500&DateId=20211220
