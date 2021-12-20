Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc. Announces Significant Acquisitions in the Eagle Ford Shale and Bakken Shale

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc. Announces Significant Acquisitions in the Eagle Ford Shale and Bakken Shale

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

CARSON CITY, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2021 / Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc. (OTC PINK:OODH) ("OODH" or the "Company") announced today two significant acquisitions in the Eagle Ford Shale and Bakken Shale closed on December 17, 2021.

HIGHLIGHTS

EAGLE FORD SHALE

  • 1680 Acres in McMullen County Texas, 100% Working Interest - 70+% Net Revenue Interest - 131 MCFPD and 3 BOPD
  • 2.6 square miles of land is held by 3 producing vertical oil and gas wells; allowing for future infill horizontal well development.
  • Multiple oil and gas zones have been identified in the 3 existing wells for re-entry to increase production.
  • Property includes 8 oil tanks, 3-10,000 PSI Trees, 3 Modular Production Skids, 3 Line Heaters, 3 Dehy Reboilers

BAKKEN SHALE

  • 386 Acres in a 1280 Acre pooled unit in Sheridan County Montana, 29.21% Non-Operated Working Interest - 23.09% Net Revenue Interest.
  • 2 Existing wells averaging 16 BOPD and 3 MCFPD.
  • Future horizontal well development

MANAGEMENT COMMENTS

"These transactions place Orion with large acreage positions in two of the largest oil and gas producing basins in the US, and the Texas property is already making significant revenues," commented Thomas Lull, Chief Executive Officer of Orion. "Management is also working on closing another producing oil and gas property this December 2021, and the current November 2021 acquisitions are going to add significant increases to Orion's revenues and assets."

ABOUT ORION DIVERSIFIED HOLDING CO INC.

Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc. is a company with a primary strategy of investing in operated majority working interest, non-operated working interest, and mineral interests in oil & gas properties, with a core area of focus in the premier basins within the United States. More information about Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc. can be found at www.orionenergyco.com.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to anticipated revenues, expenses, earnings, operating cash flows, the outlook for markets, and the demand for products. Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management's own knowledge and assessment of the Company's industry and competition. The Company assumes no duty to update its forward-looking statements.

CONTACT:

Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc.
Thomas Lull, President
[email protected]
Phone: 760-889-3435

SOURCE: Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/675406/Orion-Diversified-Holding-Co-Inc-Announces-Significant-Acquisitions-in-the-Eagle-Ford-Shale-and-Bakken-Shale

img.ashx?id=675406

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment