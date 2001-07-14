Logo
East West Bancorp Receives Best Board Ranking from Bank Director

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

East West Bancorp, parent company of East West Bank, received the Best Board ranking in Bank Director’s 2022 “RankingBanking” study. Earlier this year, East West Bancorp also was recognized as the No. 1 Performing Bank in Bank Director’s 2021 Bank Performance Scorecard, in the $50 billion and above asset category.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211220005862/en/

EWB_board_lowres.jpg

East West Bancorp's Board of Directors (l-r): Paul H. Irving, Molly C. Campbell, Iris S. Chan, Chairman and CEO Dominic Ng, Archana Deskus, Lester M. Sussman, Lead Director Rudolph I. Estrada, and Jack C. Liu. (Photo: Business Wire)

Bank Director is an information resource for the banking industry, and its publications are received by over 20,000 senior executives and directors at 99% of U.S. banks.

East West Bancorp, the parent company of East West Bank, earned the Best Board ranking due to the diversity and expertise found in its boardroom, as well as its strong corporate governance practices.

“We have so many broad perspectives in the room,” said Molly Campbell, one of East West Bank’s directors, who currently serves as an infrastructure advisor with the U.S. Department of Treasury, Office of Technical Assistance. “We’re not all in agreement all the time, [but] we’re comfortable with expressing our opinions and making the bank that much better.”

“I’m delighted that the leadership, diversity, and strong governance of our board have been recognized with the Best Board ranking,” said Dominic Ng, Chairman, President, and CEO of East West Bank. I have always believed that there is strength in diversity. This recognition demonstrates that diversity also contributes to our strong financial performance and customer-centric focus.”

Data used in the 2022 RankingBanking analysis was collected through S&P Global Market Intelligence, publicly available information, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, and other outlets. The 2022 Best Boards rankings are available at Bank+Director+%7C+Best+Boards+. The 2021 Bank Performance Scorecard is an annual ranking of the 300 largest publicly-traded banks in the United States. The Scorecard is published in the 3rd Quarter 2021 issue of Bank Director and is available at Bank+Director+%7C+Steady+In+the+Storm.

About East West

East West Bancorp, Inc. is a public company with total assets of $61.0 billion and is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “EWBC.” The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, East West Bank, is the largest bank headquartered in Southern California, operating over 120 locations in the United States and in China. The Company’s markets in the United States include California, Georgia, Massachusetts, Nevada, New York, Texas and Washington. In China, East West’s presence includes full-service branches in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Shantou and Shenzhen, and representative offices in Beijing, Chongqing, Guangzhou, and Xiamen. For more information on East West, visit www.eastwestbank.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211220005862r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211220005862/en/

